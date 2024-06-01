Freight plane lands safely at Christchurch Airport after engine failure

Christchurch Airport. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By RNZ

A freight plane has landed safely back at Christchurch Airport after an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The plane, bound for Sydney, alerted the air traffic control tower to the failure shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

An airport spokesperson said it had since landed safely.

All three crew who were on board were safe and well, the spokesperson said.

Engineers were now working on the plane.

There had been no disruption to any other services, the spokesperson said.

On Friday, a Jetstar plane slid off the runway while landing at the airport.

It is believed the Airbus A320 experienced a steering problem.

All passengers disembarked safely and there were no reports of injuries.