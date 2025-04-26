Thunderstorm and heavy rain alerts have been issued for the top of the North Island as tropically-charged moist air brings a renewed threat of flooding for the second weekend in a row.
Northland is under a severe thunderstorm watch from 10pm today until 1pm on Sunday. Thunderstorms are also possible for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.
A heavy rain watch came into force this morning and is expected to last for 28 hours. Heavy falls with thunderstorms and downpours north of Kaikohe are expected to drift south overnight.
“There is a lot of uncertainty with respect to the amounts and distribution of significant heavy rain in Northland,” MetService warned, noting possibilities of flash flooding, surface flooding and challenging driving visibility in heavy rain.
Aucklanders can expect showers overnight and tomorrow, with periods of rain that may be heavy and laced with thunderstorms.