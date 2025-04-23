At the peak of the power cuts, more than 17,000 homes and businesses in the Far North were in the dark - more than half of the Top Energy network.

The lines company called in extra help from across Northland and even as far as Hawke’s Bay to repair the damage.

Top Energy said on social media the storm had a long tail and restoration was challenging due to multiple factors.

Trees down, like this one on Johnston Rd in Kawakawa, led to long-running power cuts, Top Energy says.

It thanked the family of crew members for their “forbearance and support”, as well as thanking customers for their continued patience.

“To our customers for your resilience, patience and words of support ... thank you.”

Customers without power who are medically dependent on electricity are advised to contact their medical adviser for support or dial 111 immediately in an emergency.

Anyone who needs help related to the storm can call Top Energy on 0800 867 363, and the company will pass on details to the appropriate support agencies.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.