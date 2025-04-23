Advertisement
Weather: Northland power outages drag into second week after Cyclone Tam

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Top Energy crews work to restore power after the wild weather, with some homes still in the dark.

More than 20 Far North homes are still without power from Cyclone Tam, a week after the ex-tropical cyclone first started slamming the region.

Lines company Top Energy said helicopter support is needed to replace power poles in the worst hit area, Orokawa Bay in the Bay of Islands.

There are about 20 homes without power in the isolated bay in Te Rāwhiti. They are expected to remain without power until at least Thursday evening - more than a week after power cuts started.

Top Energy is also reporting two homes still without power in the Puriri Block Rd area, and one on Matawherohia Rd in Waiare.

At the peak of the power cuts, more than 17,000 homes and businesses in the Far North were in the dark - more than half of the Top Energy network.

The lines company called in extra help from across Northland and even as far as Hawke’s Bay to repair the damage.

Top Energy said on social media the storm had a long tail and restoration was challenging due to multiple factors.

Trees down, like this one on Johnston Rd in Kawakawa, led to long-running power cuts, Top Energy says.
It thanked the family of crew members for their “forbearance and support”, as well as thanking customers for their continued patience.

“To our customers for your resilience, patience and words of support ... thank you.”

Customers without power who are medically dependent on electricity are advised to contact their medical adviser for support or dial 111 immediately in an emergency.

Anyone who needs help related to the storm can call Top Energy on 0800 867 363, and the company will pass on details to the appropriate support agencies.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

