The spokesperson said crews are tackling the tree with a chainsaw.

Northpower is also reporting two new power cuts in the Whangārei and Kaipara Districts.

About 240 homes and businesses in Paparoa have been without power since 11.10am and a further 750 customers in the Ruatangata West area have been without power since 11.15am.

Crews are investigating these unknown outages.

A further 50 customers in Maungakaramea are still without power due to trees damaging the power lines and 50 customers in Waipu are in the dark due to broken power lines.

The region remains under an orange heavy rain warning until 9pm on Thursday and a strong wind warning from 3pm today until 8pm on Thursday.

Winds have already reached 100km/h in exposed places across the region, however, in the past 12 hours around 20mm of rain has fallen.

Makgabutlane said while there may be periods of calm today the weather would ramp up again this afternoon.

There was also trouble in Northland waters over the last 24 hours, according to Northland Harbourmaster Jim Lyle.

A 12m concrete yacht sank at Totara North however, it was not considered a navigational hazard, and there was nothing that could be done until the storm had passed, he said.

Meanwhile, another report had come through of a small yacht running aground on mud at the side of the Hatea River on Tuesday evening.

Northland Regional Council data shows the heaviest rainfall thus far was in the hills north of Whangārei, with Glenbervie Forest recording 21mm between 6am and 7am.

The largest concentration of rain was in eastern areas of the region around the Bay of Islands and Whangārei.

The worst of the rain is expected to lash western areas this evening.

Northpower said power in Maungakaramea was interrupted just after 8.30am and staff were on their way to investigate.

An earlier outage in Waipu and Langs Beach area had since been fixed.

Swells could climb to 6m in the coming days in Northland.

Makgabutlane said people should watch out for wind speeds ramping up late this afternoon and into the evening.

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo urged residents to remain vigilant.

Crews at the top of the Brynderwyn Hills were monitoring slips or damage caused in the storm so they could be rectified immediately, he said.

More crews were stationed around the community, ready to help.

Swell was building at Ocean Beach in Whangārei Heads this morning as Cyclone Tam approaches. Photo / Karina Cooper

He was liaising with emergency management staff this morning for updates and encouraged people to report damage to the council immediately.

Northland Waste have asked that only blue bins - used for glass recycling - and well-secured rubbish bags are put out for collection.

There is no collection on Good Friday and rubbish that would usually fall on that day will be picked up on Saturday instead.

Meanwhile Far North District Council have road crews are currently investigating unconfirmed reports of slips and trees blocking roads.

The Pou Herenga Tai – Twin Coast Cycle Trail has shut for the day due to weather.

There was some disruption to traffic earlier this morning as Fire and Emergency crews attended a large tree branch blocking a road in Kensington, Whangārei.

Crews arrived at 8am and had cleared the road by 8.20am. No one was injured.

