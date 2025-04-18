The teenager, who works as a gardener for Kerikeri Retirement Village, ran for his life when he heard a loud cracking from the falling redwood, situated on Far North District Council land next to the village.
The tree, estimated at 30m high, crushed the gardening shed he was in. Fortunately, he was unhurt, said village chief executive Hilary Sumpter.
The village has filed a report with WorkSafe, classifying the incident as a near fatality.
“If he’d hesitated for just a few seconds, though, it could have been a completely different outcome,” Sumpter said.
Some years ago, a large branch from one of the neighbouring redwoods fell on to a vacant room in the village’s hospital wing, while another weighty branch fell on to a resident’s parked and unoccupied car.
Sumpter said the village has now had three close calls but it wants the trees removed for safety.
Councillor Steve McNally said the arborist’s annual inspections failed to identify that the tree that has fallen was rotten inside and had a small root ball.
McNally also wants to see the trees gone, for the safety not only of the retirement village but also for the others who walk through the area, including students on their way to school and dog walkers.
He is calling on the Kerikeri community to support, not hamper, attempts by the council to fell the trees.
As of 3pm, it had 1550 customers without power. While larger faults had crews assigned, some smaller and more remote areas could still take some time to fix.
Paihia road closure, water restrictions
On Thursday, numerous roads and highways in Northland were closed by flooding or fallen trees.
Most had reopened by yesterday afternoon, but SH11 at Paihia – also known as Marsden Rd – remained closed due to coastal inundation, with high wind and waves undermining the road and the services underneath it.
The road is not expected to be stabilised until Tuesday.
Northland MP Grant McCallum (National) said the storm damage is unacceptable, both for tourism businesses and local residents, and an urgent solution is needed to stop the ongoing closures.
Motorists are able to pass through Paihia with a small detour.
However, the Far North District Council is urging all residents and businesses in Paihia, Waitangi and Ōpua to conserve water while a water main in Paihia, exposed by the high waves, is repaired.
The council initially expected the water main to be fixed within 24 hours, but it has now found the road needs to be stabilised first.
Elsewhere, Finlayson Brook Rd is also closed by underslips that are making the road dangerous.
The Whangārei District Council was also reporting partial road closures yesterday due to flooding, on Russell Rd near Punaruku, Waiotu Block Rd and Otonga-Marua Rd.
The Kaipara District Council was also reporting road closures yesterday, at Monteith Rd, Oparakau Rd and Waimatenui East Rd, but it expected them to be open by the end of the day.
The Far North District Council reported five road closures due to flooding on Thursday night: Horeke Rd, Iwitaua Rd, Okaka Rd, Pukepoto Rd (Ōkaihau) and Waikare Rd – although they were likely to reopen as the flooding subsided.