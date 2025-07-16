A patched Barbarian Stormtrooper narrowly avoided crashing into a police car while allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road in Northland on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Northland police arrest gang member for dangerous driving after alleged near miss

A gang member has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road and almost colliding with a police car.

Mid-North area response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt said two police vehicles were travelling along Ruapekapeka Rd near Kawakawa about 3pm on Tuesday.

A small hatchback appeared, allegedly travelling at speed.

The car was on the wrong side of the road, Barratt said, and narrowly avoided hitting a police vehicle.

Staff radioed in the job and turned around to catch up with the hatchback.