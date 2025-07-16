Advertisement
Northland police arrest gang member for dangerous driving after alleged near miss

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

A patched Barbarian Stormtrooper narrowly avoided crashing into a police car while allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road in Northland on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

A gang member has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road and almost colliding with a police car.

Mid-North area response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt said two police vehicles were travelling along Ruapekapeka Rd near Kawakawa about 3pm on Tuesday.

