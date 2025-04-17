Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Northland petrels disorientated in ex-tropical Cyclone Tam seek refuge of city lights

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Numerous Cook's petrels have been taken to Whangarei's Native Bird Recovery Centre after becoming disoriented at sea.

Numerous Cook's petrels have been taken to Whangarei's Native Bird Recovery Centre after becoming disoriented at sea.

At least 16 Cook’s petrels or tītī have been taken to Whangārei’s Native Bird Recovery Centre this week, storm-ravaged and exhausted from ex-tropical Cyclone Tam.

One was found by firefighters under a fire appliance at the Whangārei station, bird recovery centre founder Robert Webb said.

Cook’s petrels are small common seabirds endemic to New Zealand that normally spend their lives at sea.

At nights, they shelter together - sometimes in their thousands - forming large rafts on the surface of the water, Webb said.

However, the birds were prone to becoming disoriented in storms and were attracted to bright lights.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They sometimes landed exhausted in urban centres as they had in Whangārei during the ex-tropical cyclone this past week.

Some were as far inland as John St in the city centre.

Native Bird Recovery Centre founder Robert Webb says Cook's petrels usually only need a few days rest before they can be released.
Native Bird Recovery Centre founder Robert Webb says Cook's petrels usually only need a few days rest before they can be released.

Twelve birds were brought in earlier in the week after encountering the cyclone further out at sea.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They stayed at the centre a couple of days - long enough to have a good rest, before being released at Whangārei Heads before Tam made landfall on Wednesday night, Webb said.

Since then four more of the birds had been brought to the centre.

Webb encouraged anyone who found a Cook’s petrel to contact the centre on 09 438 1457 or 027 675 0564. Advice would be given as to whether the bird needed to be taken to the centre or could be cared for by its finder.

Sarah Curtis is a general news reporter for the Northern Advocate. She has nearly 20 years experience in journalism, most spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference, especially those involving environmental issues.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate