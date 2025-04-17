Numerous Cook's petrels have been taken to Whangarei's Native Bird Recovery Centre after becoming disoriented at sea.

At least 16 Cook’s petrels or tītī have been taken to Whangārei’s Native Bird Recovery Centre this week, storm-ravaged and exhausted from ex-tropical Cyclone Tam.

One was found by firefighters under a fire appliance at the Whangārei station, bird recovery centre founder Robert Webb said.

Cook’s petrels are small common seabirds endemic to New Zealand that normally spend their lives at sea.

At nights, they shelter together - sometimes in their thousands - forming large rafts on the surface of the water, Webb said.

However, the birds were prone to becoming disoriented in storms and were attracted to bright lights.