“There will be periods of wet weather through the weekend but also some gaps. If you’re heading out the door, take a jacket.”
Firefighters had responded to more than 120 weather-related callouts since midnight on Wednesday.
Most were trees and power lines that had toppled on to roads, but two were trees on houses.
Graeme Quensell, Fire and Emergency NZ group manager for Northland, said crews yesterday helped a Paihia family secure their belongings after the roof on their Panorama Ave house was blown off by high winds, and helped rescue a man and his Mini trapped in floodwaters on State Highway 1, Horeke.