Even more sheltered areas experienced severe gusts, such as Whangārei reaching 96km/h.

Whangārei resident Andy Mayhew says this tree fell on his Kauri driveway yesterday, cutting power, which was restored in the middle of the night. Photo / Andrew Mayhew

The powerful winds cut power to more than 24,000 households and businesses, mostly in the Far North.

Northpower reported more than 20,000 of its customers were without power overnight on Wednesday.

About half of Top Energy’s network lost power yesterday.

Both companies warned it could be up to three days before power was restored to the areas hardest hit.

A Northpower line worker clears a tree from a power line on Hatea Drive, Whangārei. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Cellphone towers were damaged, impacting reception in Tikitikioure, Taupō Bay, Domain Rd, Karikari Central, Mangōnui, Waimauku, Matapōuri, Huruiki and Helena Bay.

The most drenched district was the Far North. Kaikohe recorded the highest rainfall – 117mm in the 24 hours up to 4pm.

Ferris said rainfall of more than 100mm in 24 hours met the weather forecaster’s warning criteria.

Next in line was Kāeo with 91.2mm of rain for the same period, Whangārei with 85.3mm, Kerikeri with 72.8mm and Kaitāia with 56.8mm.

Floodwater near Umawera. Photo/ Matthew Davison

Ferris said there would still be some wind around Northland today.

A northerly breeze was expected as well as some heavier showers and thunderstorms intensifying this afternoon.

“The likely reality is that it is not going to affect everyone,” Ferris said.

“People just need to be aware, even if the day is broadly better than it has been.”

Ferris offered a glimmer of hope for weather-beaten Northland this Easter.

“There will be periods of wet weather through the weekend but also some gaps. If you’re heading out the door, take a jacket.”

Firefighters had responded to more than 120 weather-related callouts since midnight on Wednesday.

Most were trees and power lines that had toppled on to roads, but two were trees on houses.

Graeme Quensell, Fire and Emergency NZ group manager for Northland, said crews yesterday helped a Paihia family secure their belongings after the roof on their Panorama Ave house was blown off by high winds, and helped rescue a man and his Mini trapped in floodwaters on State Highway 1, Horeke.