Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

National Māori leader Pita Tipene stands for Northland Regional Council

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Pita Tipene has announced he will be standing as a councillor for Northland Regional Council at the coming local elections. Photo / Dean Purcell

Pita Tipene has announced he will be standing as a councillor for Northland Regional Council at the coming local elections. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prominent New Zealand leader Pita Tipene is throwing his hat into the ring to stand as a councillor for Northland Regional Council at the coming local elections.

Tipene (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Te Tarawa) is standing in the council’s Te Raki Māori constituency, which he said Northlanders should poll to keep

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate