Kawakawa’s Tipene grew up on a farm in the remote central Northland rural community of Motatau, the ninth of 11 children.
He said governance was about listening and hearing, facilitating the collective wisdom of the team.
He believed it was also about being able to move forward when there are often many disparate views by gathering these and making decisions that not everyone would necessarily be happy with – but moving forward was the goal in making constructive progress.
Tipene said regional councils have an important part to play in sustainably managing the environment.
He disagreed with recent comments from Regional Development Minister – and former St Stephens School student peer – Shane Jones that regional councils should go.
Tipene said regional councils had an important role in economic development, but not at the expense of the environment, and in community resilience through civil defence functions.
But he said it was time for a review of how they operated, given changes to the Resource Management Act on which they were predicated.
Māori have a key role to play in Northland’s sustainable environmental management, said Tipene.
“It’s really important for Northland to prosper and for our environment to be sustainable we need all people, including Māori. to be involved in that.
“I hope I can weave the people within all our communities together.”
The Te Kahu o Taonui (Northland Iwi Chairs) member is already closely involved with local government – co-chairing NRC’s Te Ruarangi Māori committee and Far North District Council’s Te Kuaka – Te Ao Māori Committee.
