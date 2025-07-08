Pita Tipene has announced he will be standing as a councillor for Northland Regional Council at the coming local elections. Photo / Dean Purcell

Pita Tipene has announced he will be standing as a councillor for Northland Regional Council at the coming local elections. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prominent New Zealand leader Pita Tipene is throwing his hat into the ring to stand as a councillor for Northland Regional Council at the coming local elections.

Tipene (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Te Tarawa) is standing in the council’s Te Raki Māori constituency, which he said Northlanders should poll to keep at the October elections.

The 64-year-old is standing to be one of nine Northland Regional Council (NRC) politicians, who will choose the council chair after the local elections. In contrast, those wanting to be district council mayors stand for that position from the outset.

The former Waitangi National Trust chairman was last month made a Companion of the King’s Service Order for his 30 years of service to the Māori community through governance and leadership.

His honour came after also receiving the Tai Tokerau Māori Business Leader Award at the Te Taitokerau Māori Business Excellence Awards in March.