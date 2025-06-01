This year the King’s Birthday Honours List contains 188 recipients, who have been recognised for their contributions to various areas including community, sport, Māori language education, breast cancer treatment and research, Māori, and the Pasifika community.
Of this year’s recipients, 12 are from Northland. The NorthernAdvocate caught up withthem to see how they feel about the honour.
Companion of the King’s Service Order (KSO)
Phil Paikea for services to the prevention of family violence and the community
Paikea’s work includes being a mentor, youth worker and family violence prevention advocate with Bream Bay Community Trust from 1995 to 2019, working with the Ministry of Social Development’s national “It’s Not OK” campaign, co-founding SafeMan SafeFamily in 2019 and helping establish the White Ribbon Ride.
During the Covid lockdowns, he and Rowena organised a drive-through foodbank in Ruakākā, feeding hundreds of people.
On top of this, the pair provided foster care to 243 children over 20 years, on top of raising their own seven children.
“My wife and I put a lot of time into those foster children and they inspired me to carry on with the work that I do with men,” Paikea said.
“Quite a few of the foster boys still come back with their families and show what they’ve achieved.”
Paikea is now working on a succession plan for SafeMan SafeFamily, supporting two former gang members - both men in their 40s - to step up into his role as a mentor, navigator and advocate against family violence.
He was “astounded” to be made a companion of the King’s Service Order, saying he was simply doing what was his purpose and passion.
Paikea’s goals now are closer to home: to spend more time with his wife, children and 13 grandchildren.
“I now know the value of my children ... coming home when the grandchildren are yelling ‘poppa’, you can’t beat it; it’s better than drugs.”
Dover Samuels for services as a Member of Parliament
When Northland kaumātua and former Government minister Dover Samuels got wind that he’d made this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list, he phoned the Honours office to make sure it wasn’t a scam.
Reassured that he had indeed been made a companion of the King’s Service Order for services as a Member of Parliament, he thanked the iwi and hapū - Ngāti Kura, Ngāti Rēhia - who nominated him.
The former Labour MP then reminisced about the time he met King Charles, then a prince, who he hongied at Waitangi.
Samuels said the recognition “opens up the reality of challenges facing the next generation and the misplaced idea that the Government is going to fix everything”.
Born in Matauri Bay, Samuels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kura, Ngāti Rēhia) was in the air force for more than eight years before becoming the first Māori councillor on the Whangaroa County Council before the Far North District Council [FNDC] emerged from the amalgamation of six county and borough councils.
He went on to become a councillor and deputy mayor for FNDC.
He entered Parliament as a Labour list MP in 1996, then was elected Te Tai Tokerau MP from 1999 to 2005.
Samuels served as a list member again from 2005 until 2008.
During his career, he has held numerous portfolios including Minister of Māori Affairs and Associate Minister of Fisheries and Tourism, Minister of State, and Associate Minister for Economic Development.
He led a delegation of Māori business owners to China, resulting in a Memorandum of Understanding between the Māori Tourism Council and the city of Chongqing.
He was a member of the Māori Affairs Committee, Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Economic Development, and a member of the Government Administration and Primary Production Committees.
Samuels has also been a Northland regional councillor, including as a representative on the Te Oneroa-a-Tohe Board.
Being involved with the marae helped keep him down-to-earth, Tipene said.
“Even though many of the positions I’ve held have been as chairman, it doesn’t take away from the fact when you’re back on the marae, you’ve got a shovel or a tea towel. You’re giving your blood, sweat and tears like everyone else.
Tipene’s roles included 20 years leading Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust - transforming its financial assets through sustainable means - revamping the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust assets as director of Keteriki Ltd and helping build Te Hononga Centre with the Hundertwasser Kawakawa Community Trust.
The offering includes wraparound support for people out on bail and the newly opened Te Whare o Rehua nurse-led clinic for accessible healthcare.
Some of the trust’s other programmes include the Rakau Rangatira initiative, which integrates social and health intervention to increase employment opportunities and enhance recovery for people suffering from mental health conditions and a history of substance abuse.
Kaipo credited Janine, who is the trust’s operations manager, and family for giving him the grounding to achieve what he has.
His proudest moments have been through his academia, which he said set an example to his children and mokopuna.
He is on his way to completing a doctorate exploring the impact of gangs in the community and what resources help create a blueprint for change.
His PhD asks the question of how change can be created for marginalised whānau Māori, he said.
That follows his other qualifications, including a Bachelor’s of Social Sciences and a Master’s in Māori Development.
Kaipo said the trust’s work was deeply rooted in the reality that those within the community belong no matter what.
“They’re still family. We don’t accept some of the behaviours but we can’t ignore the fact they’re family members, uncles and partners.”
Kaipo said his own past made him a model for his peers, that change was possible with the right support and resources.
“I’ve managed to make some of them shift in terms of being the provider and not only the protector, being a part of activities with their families. Some of them own their homes because they’ve got jobs.
“I think everybody is looking for change, especially if you’ve never had it,” he said.
Johnny Kumitau for services to the Pasifika community
This year has been one filled with blessings, says Pasifika leader John Junior Kumitau - affectionately known as Johnny.
Not only is he expecting his first grandchild in September, but he has also received what he calls the “huge and special honour” of becoming a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Kumitau is being recognised for his outstanding contributions to the Pasifika community in Northland, particularly the Niuean population, over the past 20 years.
Raised traditionally by his grandparents in Niue, Kumitau came to New Zealand as an 18-year-old in 1985. He has dedicated his life here to uplifting Māori and Pasifika youth and adults through early intervention, prevention, and community-building initiatives. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping inclusive and supportive environments for Pasifika families across the region.
Kumitau and his Māori partner, with whom he has five of his six children, chose Northland as their home mainly because of her family roots here. The region’s bush-clad landscape and paths to the ocean reminded Kumitau of Niue, while the welcoming people and cultural diversity also made him feel at home, he said.
His community involvement comes naturally and reflects the way he was raised. He carries the traditional values instilled in him by his grandfather and nanna everywhere he goes.
From 2002 to 2022, he served as the board chair of the Northland Pasifika Islands Charitable Trust Board, an organisation committed to promoting healthy, active lifestyles and bridging cultural divides between Island-born and New Zealand-born Pasifika peoples.
He has also led the Niue Community Whangārei as chair since 2001 and has been co-chair of the Multi-Ethnic Community Advisory Board since 2020, ensuring the voices of Pasifika Islanders and other ethnic communities are represented in local government decisions.
In addition to his community advocacy, Kumitau holds several key leadership roles, including deputy chair of both the Te Matarau Trust and the Whangārei Intermediate School Board. He also chairs the Northland Police Pasifika Advisory Group, where he fosters trust and collaboration between the Pasifika community and law enforcement.
Kumitau says it wasn’t until the Covid lockdown that he fully realised the extent of the Pasifika population in Northland. As the lockdown persisted, the community increasingly reached out.
He is proud of the Northland Pasifika community and the way they come together to share their cultures with the wider community at events like the Pasifika Fusion Festival.
He enjoys being out in the community, working directly with people and helping them secure their place in New Zealand society while remaining strong in their cultural identity.
Since 2022, Kumitau has served as general manager of Fale Pasifika Te Tai Tokerau, a vital organisation that supports Pasifika families - especially in rural and remote areas - by providing essential resources and advocacy.
Kumitau says he is grateful to those who nominated him for this honour for their belief in him, and to all the people in his life, including his extended whanau and the Northland Pasifika community, whose support has been integral to all his achievements.
He says he feels “pleased and blessed” to be able to do what he does for the community.
Dr Maxine Ronald for services to breast cancer treatment and research
Dr Maxine Ronald (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai) says there was never a set plan for where she would take her life.
The following year she was the recipient of the Hei Āhuru Mōwai Māori Cancer Leadership Aotearoa, Breast Cancer Cure (BCC) and Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand (BCFNZ) Breast Cancer Fellowship.
Ronald will use the three-year fellowship to address breast cancer inequities and advocate for Māori health equity. She is also focused on building Māori capability and leadership in breast cancer research.
Ronald credited her fellowship success to friend and public health physician Dr Nina Scott.
“I’ve been super-supported by lots of people who are doing the same work I’m doing,” she said.
Her drive for change also funnels into her roles as a member of Hei Āhuru Mōwai, Te Pae Whakatere, the Medical Workforce Steering Committee, the National Māori Pandemic Group, and formerly as a clinical expert adviser for the Māori Health Authority.
Ronald admitted she felt a bit uncomfortable with the individual recognition of a King’s Birthday Honour given how many others were doing amazing work.
“We have worked with many wonderful volunteers and many are our lifelong friends.”
The Colemans, who are still farming in their 80s, moved to Northland with five carriages of cattle and stock in 1966.
While running their farm and raising four children, they dedicated their lives to the wider Kaikohe and Bay of Islands communities.
In total, they contributed 59 years of voluntary service, including as key sponsors of the Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Show, teaching children how to swim, and helping with athletics.
The Colemans served on the committees of Kaikohe West School, Kaikohe Intermediate and Northland College for more than 20 years, helping with school trips, hosting farm visits, and fundraising for student activities.
John was a rugby referee for the Bay of Islands area and was on the Bay of Islands Federated Farmers committee for two decades, serving as president in 1995.
Lives were changed through Healthy Homes Tai Tokerau - a joint venture with the Community Business and Environment Centre (CBEC) in Kaitāia and government agencies.
The initiative has provided insulation and heating to more than 12,000 homes across Northland since its 2008 debut.
The trust also developed food rescue programmes to reduce waste and redistribute surplus from businesses, cafes, and supermarkets to families in need.
The couple introduced programmes that blended sport with Māori traditions to engage young people with their culture.
They expanded whānau support services to include counselling, school programmes, drug and alcohol programmes.
“A lot of our work has been about empowering the community to be able to take control, to address its own issues, but also hold accountable those who have influence on what happens to our community,” Ngahau said.
For more than 37 years she has been committed to the revitalisation of te reo Māori and tikanga through the Kōhanga Reo movement where she is well regarded for sharing her knowledge freely on all things related to the Kōhanga Reo kaupapa.