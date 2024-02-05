While many on both sides of the Treaty debate were braced for a potentially fiery Waitangi Day, the closest call was Act leader David Seymour being booed during a prayer.

Thousands gathered for this year’s dawn ceremony at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the Bay of Islands. Many expected tensions to flare as the Government and Māori leaders have been locked in a back and forth over policies that risk unwinding decades of progress for Māori rights and wellbeing.

The day before the country woke to acknowledge the signing of Te Tiriti - or the Treaty of Waitangi - in 1840, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was accused of delivering a speech at Waitangi that failed to fully address the concerns of Māoridom.

Despite what some considered a falter on the Government’s side so close to Waitangi Day, celebrations remained cordial. The dawn ceremony continued to radiate mana [power] as people and politicians were challenged to better their understanding of the Treaty.

David Seymour was booed by the crowd at the dawn ceremony, where he spoke of the people arriving in New Zealand today and how the country should provide for all. Photo / Ala Vailala

Waitangi National Trust Board chairman Pita Tipene told the crowd he believed it was important for Kiwis to learn the context in which the Treaty was signed, specifically learning more about He Whakaputanga [Declaration of the Independence].

Luxon - who sat with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann, Act leader David Seymour, Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Health Minister and Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti - listened on.

Waitangi Day celebrations in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tipene’s words were later followed by theologian and historian Dr Alistair Reese, of Te Karuwhā, who spoke of the Treaty’s origin and its application today. He described the Treaty’s foundation as a “love story”, and believed the Treaty needed to be an “act of love” by the Government to Māori.

“It’s time to honour the Treaty and unequivocally restore its mana.”

Luxon opted to read a Bible verse from Corinthians which he felt spoke to unity. He said it speaks to the many parts of the body that make up one being, all dependent on each other to function as a whole.

“If one part suffers, every part suffers with it.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon addresses the crowd at the Waitangi Day dawn ceremony. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The most controversial figure of the morning appeared to be Seymour. As the Act leader stood to deliver a prayer, murmurs could be heard among the crowd telling him to sit back down. He was booed as he asked people to pray together.

Seymour spoke briefly about people arriving in New Zealand today and how the country should provide for all. He said he hoped the Treaty and He Whakaputanga would help ensure equal rights for everyone.

He has been outspoken about how his party does not view the Treaty as a partnership between races. Instead, he said Act sees it as affording the rights of tino rangatiratanga to all New Zealanders, not just Māori.

The party recently made headlines with its ‘highly contentious’ Treaty Principles Bill which aims to redefine the Treaty’s principles which had been interpreted by the courts for decades.

The feeling from Tipene and Waitangi National Trust Board chief executive Ben Dalton - who were key organisers of the Waitangi Day celebrations - was that there had been “glacial” progress in terms of forward-moving discussions with the Government.

Dalton earlier said there was still a long way to go.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters hit out at his treatment at Waitangi saying it was the “worst display” and that Ngāpuhi let themselves down.

Peters, who was back in Auckland today ahead of a trip to the Pacific in his capacity as Foreign Minister, told Newstalk ZB this morning he believed it was “sheer politics” driving the response after his brief address at Waitangi yesterday was interrupted by the audience.