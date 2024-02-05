Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon’s outrageous Waitangi speech - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
6 mins to read
The Prime Minister Christopher Luxon alongside David Seymour and Winston Peter and cabinet ministers arrive for the Pōwhiri for the Government today at Te Whare Rūnanga, Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

OPINION

Outrageous? Clever? Was it both? Whatever you think about the Prime Minister’s speech at Waitangi yesterday, his message could not have been clearer. We do not want to talk about the Treaty , and we do not want to talk about te reo. So we’re not going to.

