Jo Guy said she felt like a gutted fish, given so much of the family’s personal lives were prized open and examined, although Bryan said they found positives.
“In a bizarre sort of way it hadn’t been a bad thing because it means we’ve talked about Scott a lot and talked a lot about what we’ve been through, whereas so many people will have a tragedy in their lives and can’t often share it with everyone.
“By being forced to share what we’ve been through it can be quite a cathartic experience.”
The Guys said they have received plenty of support from loved ones and the wider public down the years.
They are parents to four children and 14 grandchildren, and that support, as well as family and love, had helped.
Bryan Guy has just returned from an eight-day Outward Bound adventure with Scott and Kylee’s younger son, Drover.
This included the pair spending two nights alone together in the wilderness, with no phones but many thoughts.
“One of the things I thought was how great this experience was, being away with Drover for the week, doing things I never thought I would be doing or being pushed out of my comfort zone,” Bryan Guy said.
“But then I also thought, we have these plan As in life, that we want to do this and do that, and we set these goals, but sometimes these don’t always happen and we have to go to plan B.
“I thought really plan A was having Scott there. It shouldn’t have been me on this course, it should have been Scott. I shed a few tears over that.”
Bryan Guy was awarded a King’s Service Medal recently for services to the community, volunteering his time at the local Anglican church and hospice board, among other organisations.
Jo Guy is a published children’s author, with a chapter book in the works. She regularly speaks in schools, drawing on her and her family’s experiences since Scott’s death, especially those of her grandchildren and what they’ve faced.
“You don’t get over these things, and grief, I’ve heard it described like a pebble in your shoe. You can walk along and get it in a position where you don’t notice it too often and suddenly you shift and you feel it.”
Every year on July 8 the Guys would have afternoon tea with family members and visit Scott’s grave.
“[We] often think that he’s forever young and we see some of his friends that are his peers and think what would he look like at 46, when we only see him as 31,” Bryan Guy said.
“He’s always forever young in our hearts, that’s for sure.”
Jo Guy said a child was etched in any parent’s soul.
“Bryan and I had the same tooth out [as each other], down the bottom, because root canals didn’t work. Not having Scott around is like having this big gap in your mouth, it’s always there.