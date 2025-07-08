Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Scott Guy’s parents hopeful for truth 15 years after unsolved murder

RNZ
7 mins to read

Fifteen years after Scott Guy's murder, his parents Bryan and Joy Guy remain hopeful the truth will emerge. Photo / RNZ

By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ

Fifteen years after Feilding farmer Scott Guy was shot dead, his parents remain hopeful the truth about what happened that cold winter morning will emerge.

Bryan and Jo Guy say their lives are now divided into two parts – before Scott was killed and after.

