Age Concern New Zealand’s Karen Billings-Jensen said there were challenges for elderly people who were not digitally connected.
“For those who had family support, those issues were easily resolved, but we even find now that increased digitalisation of support services still creates a challenge. I guess for those who were already socially isolated the loss of any support system they did have was hard and the bubble of one was really difficult.”
Billings-Jensen said many elderly were still reluctant to leave their homes, fearful of being exposed to new strains of Covid.
Monday’s hearing included perspectives from business sectors based in Auckland, Northland and Waikato.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins told Morning Report he had been co-operating with the inquiry as much as possible and he was working through answering “a relatively big list of questions” sent last week.