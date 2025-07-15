“I would like to acknowledge our local staff who arrived at the location with what was a very confronting scene,” Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Jared Pirret said.

“All emergency services deployed to the scene and worked together to carry out a rescue operation, and we acknowledge their professionalism.”

A scene examination has now been completed by police.

“The Serious Crash Unit now has the task of carrying out a thorough investigation to establish how this occurred,” Inspector Pirret said.

“This incident will impact the tight-knit community in Waiuku, and I know people’s thoughts are with the families caught up in this event.”

A councillor of the “tight-knit” South Auckland community said this morning residents are reeling after the tragic crash on what they call the “roller coaster road”.

“We’ve had our emergency services guys who are all locals, they’re all volunteers in the fire brigade and the police,” Franklin Ward Councillor Andy Baker said.

“They’ll be reeling from this. So, you know, it’s just a terrible, terrible thing.”

Baker said the back road where the crash happened was popular with the locals, although he was unsure if the victims were from his community.

Three people have died in a crash on Masters Rd this afternoon after a vehicle left the road and end up in water.

“It’s a rural road that’s sort of long and undulating, and it’s probably no more dangerous than any of the other roads in the area.

“It’s just depending on how people drive it. And that sort of time of the day, there was some pretty bad weather coming through.”

Franklin Local Board member Gary Holmes said Waiuku was a “tight-knit community”.

“Everyone knows everyone... and I’m sure when the details come out about which family has been affected, it will hit this community hard.”

Three people were killed in a crash on Masters Rd Waiuku on July 15, 2025. Photo / RNZ

He said the stretch where it happened was dubbed “Roller Coaster Road” by the locals.

“It’s part of the Waikato District as well… it has a slightly different speed limit to the one that we have in the Auckland region. So where most of the roads around Waiuku are 80km/h, parts of that road are 100km/h an hour.”

Holmes said the speed of the road was possibly something for the Waikato and Auckland Councils to look into, but for now, the focus was on wrapping around the family or families that were affected.

Masters Rd, between Waiuku and Kidd Rds, remained closed for a significant time yesterday.

Anyone who might have information to assist the police investigation can update them online or call 105 using the reference number 250715/829.