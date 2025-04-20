Northland’s top Māori business leader, Pita Tipene, is motivated not by money but by the needs of his people in the Mid North. He shares his story with the Northern Advocate reporter Denise Piper as part of NZME’s On The Up campaign, which showcases stories of success, inspiration and possibilities.
Pita Tipene is motivated by the words of his ancestor Te Ruki Kawati, whose prophecy is translated as, “look to the horizons of the sea, for there you will find wellbeing”.
Aotearoa New Zealand is the first host of the arrangement, with Tipene co-chairing since 2021 alongside Federation of Māori Authorities leader Traci Houpapa and Tāne Waetford from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Canada, Australia and Taiwan have joined as founding members, with the US having observer status, and interest shown by Chile, Peru and Mexico.
As well as trade between indigenous businesses, the agreement is about sharing information and knowledge about fighting cultural oppression, Tipene said.
A global outlook is also important for Tipene’s work leading Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust, which manages about 5500ha of forestry land on behalf of the Ngāti Hine people.
The trust has moved from having contractors do all the forestry work, to bringing the work inhouse so local people can get jobs.
Long term, the aim is to replant natives instead of pines and make an income from nutraceuticals, he said.