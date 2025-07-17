Advertisement
CCTV Boost in Northland: Business associations collaborate to put more eyes in the sky

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

A CCTV camera array on Kings Rd in Paihia captured in 2022. The cameras were funded through the Proceeds of Crime and within months proved useful for assisting an arrest. Photo / NZME

Businesses in the Mid and Far North have joined forces in the hopes of bringing more CCTV to the region to help curb crime.

The grassroots project was bolstered by the Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund to bring a co-ordinated approach to CCTV and community safety.

Kerikeri Business

