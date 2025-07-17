A CCTV camera array on Kings Rd in Paihia captured in 2022. The cameras were funded through the Proceeds of Crime and within months proved useful for assisting an arrest. Photo / NZME
Businesses in the Mid and Far North have joined forces in the hopes of bringing more CCTV to the region to help curb crime.
The grassroots project was bolstered by the Te Tai Tokerau Impact Fund to bring a co-ordinated approach to CCTV and community safety.
Kerikeri BusinessAssociation chairperson Sarah Curtis said the groundbreaking collaboration started as a coffee between Lesley Lucas and Josh Kirby of the Bay of Islands and Kaitāia Business Associations.
The business associations now meet every three months to discuss a range of topics.
Curtis said they realised the challenges they faced were the same and that they could work together to both learn from each other and provide a stronger collective voice.
The project aims to deliver a comprehensive plan which maps existing infrastructure, identifies gaps and outlines a unified strategy for long-term safety.
Curtis said there are hopes it will improve economic resilience for Mid and Far North businesses.
Over the next three months a gap-analysis project will be undertaken.
The project will consider existing networks and monitoring, assess police ability to access and use information, assess police requirements and consider links to existing security, suppliers and more.
It would also scope the development of a centralised monitoring centre and ask the community for existing and proposed CCTV camera sites to join the network.
“We really hope that by the wider Far and Mid North business associations uniting together, it shows CCTV is something that is important for everyone in the region, not just the businesses,” Curtis said.
The completed analysis would then support their application for the Proceeds of Crime Fund in October.
The government fund was designed to help provide targeted interventions to reduce violent crime.
It distributes assets seized by police for crime-prevention projects countrywide.
Applicants must prove that the initiative aligns with the criteria for reducing violent crime to be eligible for funding.