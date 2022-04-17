Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

The watchful eye of Paihia: Town's state-of-the-art CCTV system paying off

6 minutes to read
CCTV cameras record the registration plates of every vehicle that enters and leaves Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

CCTV cameras record the registration plates of every vehicle that enters and leaves Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

Just four months after it was switched on, Paihia's state-of-the-art CCTV system is already solving crimes and taking offenders off the streets.

The arrest of a 31-year-old man accused of robbing Paihia's town custodian last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.