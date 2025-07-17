Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

PM Christopher Luxon discusses Northland’s economic potential with iwi and Māori trusts

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Northland to speak with iwi and Māori trusts.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Northland to speak with iwi and Māori trusts.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with iwi and Māori trusts in Northland today to discuss further unlocking the region’s economic potential.

Luxon was accompanied by Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith, Māori Crown Relations and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, and Northland MP Grant McCallum.

The National politicians

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save