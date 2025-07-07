Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Māori economy surges: Iwi entities lead with strong financial performance

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tainui Group Holdings completed Amohia Ake, the new regional offices for ACC in Hamilton - one of numerous projects the ever-growing business has worked on. Photo / ACC

Tainui Group Holdings completed Amohia Ake, the new regional offices for ACC in Hamilton - one of numerous projects the ever-growing business has worked on. Photo / ACC

Iwi-owned commercial entities have outperformed some of New Zealand’s largest listed companies, according to a new report by ANZ.

In March, a Māori economy report authored by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Te Puni Kōkiri showed the Māori economic contribution to the New Zealand economy had grown

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand