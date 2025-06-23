“After years of balancing a trans-Tasman schedule, this return to whenua and whānau is an opportunity to bring my experience home and work with others to help build long-term intergenerational prosperity for the members of Waikato-Tainui,” he said.

TGH Board chairwoman, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua said she was delighted to welcome West.

“Craig is ideally placed to lead the next chapter of growth for the commercial wealth of Waikato-Tainui and help deliver iwi aspirations,” she said.

Chairman of Te Arataura, the executive committee of Waikato-Tainui, Tukoroirangi Morgan said as the tribe marked 30 years since the settlement agreement between Waikato-Tainui and the Crown in 1995, it was “gratifying” to see the quality and experience of Māori business leaders coming through.

“This is another step towards managing our own economic destiny,” Morgan said.

West will start in the new role in September. Until then, Richard Jefferies will continue as acting CEO.

The news comes a year after previous chief executive Chris Joblin announced he was leaving after 15 years with TGH.

According to LinkedIn, Joblin has since been working for Ngāti Tūwharetoa Holdings and Ngāti Tūwharetoa Geothermal Assets Lt as an independent director. He also set up a new business, Valuence Advisors.