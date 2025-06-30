Concerns the Northland Expressway could be canned have followed an independent report that prompted opposition from two political parties.
The Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee commissioned report looked into an earlier report by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) that touted the benefits of a four-lane highway fromAuckland to Whangārei.
NZIER found investing in a four-lane expressway would unlock growth in Northland and could boost national GDP by $1.2 billion a year by 2050.
Dr Simon Chapple’s independent report, included in last month’s briefing to the select committee, criticised NZIER’s findings.
“NZIER report is advocacy research, paid for by people with monetary skin in the game ... meaning its conclusions need to be regarded with caution by the public,” he said.
NZIER pushed back against the criticisms of its report commissioned by the Northland Corporate Group (NCG).
Chief executive Jason Shoebridge said NZIER stood by its modelling and independence: " ... at no time was the project team put under pressure, explicitly or implicitly, by our client to arrive a particular finding on this project."
The fallout from Chapple’s report was that the Greens and Labour considered the evidence provided to the committee during the briefing to be “wholly insufficient” to conclude the Northland Expressway was the best way of improving transport links, economic productivity and increasing resilience for Northland.
“The unknown, but likely extremely high, cost of a new four-lane expressway must be evaluated against other investments in infrastructure and services that will benefit the people of Northland,” the parties said.
Northland MP Grant McCallum, who is on the committee, said he was concerned the highway could be scrapped under a Labour-led government.
Their comments were “irresponsible”, he said.
“They’re letting down the people of Northland.”
McCallum said big infrastructure projects such as the Northland Expressway – which the current Government last year announced would be accelerated and is already under way – needed the support of all parties for the betterment of Northland and Auckland.
But Labour’s transport spokesman Tangi Utikere said there were other transport options that could be considered such as rail, especially for freight.
Utikere said NZIER did not undertake any evaluation of alternatives.
The briefing said some members of the committee expressed concerns about the methodology used in NZIER’s report, noting it relied largely on assumptions about the effect the Northland Corridor would have on GDP.
Speaking for NZIER, Shoebridge said much of the criticism came from an expectation that its report be a full cost-benefit analysis.
NZIER had explicitly stated in its own report that it was not that.
Shoebridge said NZIER had outlined that cost-benefit analysis should be commissioned by the Government, but that was not referenced by Chapple.
It has been split into three phases: Warkworth to Te Hana – which is already designated and consented; Te Hana to Port Marsden, including an alternative route over the Brynderwyn Hills; and Port Marsden to Whangārei.
NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said the new highway would unlock economic growth and productivity, and provide more resilience during extreme weather events.
It would also address the “critical resilience and safety issues”, as Northland has one of the worst safety records in the country.
Northland Corporate Group co-chairwoman Rosie Mercer said NZIER’s report transparently acknowledged the inherent uncertainty in economic modelling, “which is why it presents results from three different approaches rather than relying on a single method.”
A survey of Northland businesses in 2023 found the total cost of Brynderwyn closures was between $3.3 million and $14.6m per day, Mercer said.