Paihia man, 31, charged with robbing town custodian

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbing Paihia's town custodian last Friday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbing Paihia's town custodian last Friday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man has appeared in court charged with robbing Paihia's town custodian in an incident described by the victim's son as a violent and unprovoked attack.

Dillon Jos Taituha, 31, was charged with robbing Henare Rapana of a Honda Orthia car, a wallet and a cellphone, together with an unknown person, on April 8.

Taituha was remanded in custody after his appearance in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday morning.

He is due back in court by audio-visual link on May 3.

He was also charged with kidnapping another man, also in Paihia on April 8, and robbing that man of an Eftpos card, cigarettes and cellphone.

A fourth charge was for unlawful taking of a Mitsubishi Triton ute worth $20,000 from Waiwera on March 26.

Court documents listed Taituha's home address as Kings Rd, Paihia, and his occupation as plumber.

The robbery occurred at about 3.30am on Marsden Rd, near Bay Beach Hire and opposite Alfresco's restaurant, on Friday, April 8.

Rapana's son, former Treaty Grounds cultural manager Mori Rapana, said his father was sitting in his car when two men assaulted him, took his phone, wallet and keys, then dragged him out of the vehicle and took off with it.

The attack was violent and unprovoked, he said.

The station wagon was found in Kawakawa the following morning minus wheels and licence plates.

The incident shocked local residents, all the more so because Rapana is employed by community group Focus Paihia to keep the tourist town tidy.

Focus Paihia chairman Grant Harnish described the attack on a man who gave much to the town as ''truly appalling''.

Mori Rapana said the outpouring of aroha and support from the community since then had been overwhelming.

His father was feeling humbled and embarrassed by the attention.

''Dad is doing very well, he is a bit shaken up, he has a few bruises and scratches but is happy and just wants to get back to work.''

Mori Rapana said those who had helped, without wanting anything in return, included a tow truck driver who picked up his father's car and replaced the stolen wheels, and a locksmith who cut new keys for the vehicle.

Two men involved in the incident were captured on Focus Paihia's brand-new CCTV system.

Focus Paihia trustee Gary Lucas said the images provided to police were ''very, very clear''.

It is believed Taituha was apprehended after a significant search operation in Paihia on Saturday morning sparked by the sighting of a vehicle on School Rd.

Road spikes, the Eagle helicopter and a tracking dog were deployed in the almost four-hour search.

The search ended at noon when two men were arrested on Tohitapu Rd in Te Haumi.

The Advocate was unable to confirm with police yesterday whether one of those men was Taituha.