“There have been times I’ve been held under and feeling scared and there are times I’ve had dolphins surfing a wave with me, which is just breathtaking. I’m sure surfers are up there with the happiest people on the planet, and I’ve met so many wonderful friends through surfing.”

Heather Easterbrook is proud to be representing her country at the upcoming world surfing champs.

Easterbrook has been training hard to be in perfect shape for the competition.

“In one form or another, I am training every day. I practice yoga daily, I do strength, mobility and cardio training at Kensington Fitness at least four days a week. My work as a landscaper is also physical so I see that as cross training also.”

Easterbrook is keeping a positive mindset about her chances at the competition and said she will surf as well or better than she ever has.

Heather Easterbrook has been surfing since she was 17.

“Nerves are good though, it means that I’m invested in the result. I have long regretted not pursuing more competitive surfing when I was younger, so here is my chance to put those regrets to rest. I’m humbled and grateful for all the lovely messages of support I’ve received from family and friends. Their encouragement has given me another level of determination to draw on.

Easterbrook said that while she is excited, she is worried about getting to the tournament in South America, as the travel costs are expensive.

She has started a Givealittle campaign with the hopes of getting funds to get to the games.

“Getting to El Salvador is expensive – I work three jobs – I am a landscaper, a carer and I do insurance administration. I’m very grateful, I have wonderful employers who are willing to let me arrive late, leave early or sometimes take a whole day or extra-long weekend when conditions are great. I think the trade-off of me being happy and working hard, when I’m there, is worthwhile to them.”

For more information on her campaign visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-heather-get-to-the-world-masters-surfing.