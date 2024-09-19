Whangārei local Heather Easterbrook is excited to represent New Zealand in a surfing competition in El Salvador next month.
Filled with good nerves and excitement, Whangārei local Heather Easterbrook is looking forward to being one of four surfers to represent New Zealand in the ISA World Masters Surfing Championships in El Salvador. The seventh edition of the event will be hosted by Surf City El Salvador from October 18-24 at the iconic point break of El Sunzal.
Easterbrook is one of four surfers selected. The others are Reuben Woods, Lyndon Fairbairn and Geoff Hutchison.
She said she has been surfing since she was 17 and loves the challenge and unpredictability of the sport.
“No two waves are the same. The ocean has a way of humbling or uplifting you. Even if I’ve had what could be deemed a bad surf, I always feel as though I’ve achieved something just by having been in the water.”
“There have been times I’ve been held under and feeling scared and there are times I’ve had dolphins surfing a wave with me, which is just breathtaking. I’m sure surfers are up there with the happiest people on the planet, and I’ve met so many wonderful friends through surfing.”
Easterbrook has been training hard to be in perfect shape for the competition.
“In one form or another, I am training every day. I practice yoga daily, I do strength, mobility and cardio training at Kensington Fitness at least four days a week. My work as a landscaper is also physical so I see that as cross training also.”
Easterbrook is keeping a positive mindset about her chances at the competition and said she will surf as well or better than she ever has.
“Nerves are good though, it means that I’m invested in the result. I have long regretted not pursuing more competitive surfing when I was younger, so here is my chance to put those regrets to rest. I’m humbled and grateful for all the lovely messages of support I’ve received from family and friends. Their encouragement has given me another level of determination to draw on.
Easterbrook said that while she is excited, she is worried about getting to the tournament in South America, as the travel costs are expensive.
She has started a Givealittle campaign with the hopes of getting funds to get to the games.
“Getting to El Salvador is expensive – I work three jobs – I am a landscaper, a carer and I do insurance administration. I’m very grateful, I have wonderful employers who are willing to let me arrive late, leave early or sometimes take a whole day or extra-long weekend when conditions are great. I think the trade-off of me being happy and working hard, when I’m there, is worthwhile to them.”