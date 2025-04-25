Such is the case with an 83-year-old man, who police believe went missing on his daily swim in Whangārei Harbour on October 20 last year.

Police would not be drawn on why they were certain he went missing while swimming, rather than from onshore.

A large-scale search of Whangārei Harbour over 10 days failed to turn up any sign of him, and no new information came to light over the summer.

A police spokesperson said the case had since been referred to the Coroner and the family was understood to have applied for an interim non-publication order.

While police cannot release the names of the eight other peopleknown to have gone missing in Northland in the past 10 years, previous media reports reveal the list most likely includes:

Jana Marie Travers

Kaitāia woman Jana Marie Travers, 45, went missing from a small boat near Matauri Bay on June 11, 2019. Extensive air and coastal searches were made but she was never found.

Her case was referred to the Coroner in 2021 and is still active, a police spokesperson said.

Leon Meyer

Zimbabwean immigrant Leon Meyer, 62, was living in Ahipara when he was last seen near Shipwreck Bay on March 10, 2017. A motorist recalled having a cheerful conversation with him as they passed each other at a bridge.

Meyer’s vehicle was found at the bay, keys still in the ignition, the next day. Land and air searches failed to locate him.

Coronial findings released on January 22, 2020, noted that Meyer had been unsuccessful in getting residency in New Zealand and had recently developed a resurgence of past health issues, causing concern to his family.

Coroner Sam Herdson said there wasn’t enough evidence to determine if Meyer’s disappearance was a suicide. However, he was presumed to have died on or after the day he was last seen.

Adrian aka Adrianus Berkhout

Dargaville man and volunteer fire brigade support officer Adrian aka Adrianus Berkhout, 61, is one of the two people included on the publicly-accessible police register of missing people.

Berkhout was last seen about 4.30pm on July 8, 2020. His family found his vehicle the next day in a gravel pit next to Tangiteroria Bridge on State Highway 14, between Whangārei and Dargaville.

Weather at the time was wild. The Northern Wairoa River under the bridge was running high and entire trees were swept downstream.

Extensive boat and land searches were carried out but were impeded by the dangerous conditions.

Theresa aka Traceza Urlich

Kaitāia woman Theresa, aka Traceza, Urlich, 45, is the other missing Northlander on the police online list.

At the time of her 2018 disappearance, she was believed to have been hitchhiking around the Awanui and Cable Bay areas. Her last contact with family was when she visited a cousin in Whangārei on February 4 that year.

Bryce Frecklington

Nature-loving Bryce Frecklington, 47, went missing from Maitai Bay, near the Karikari Peninsula, where he had paid to stay overnight in a Conservation Department campground on April 19, 2018.

He was believed to have gone fishing in his inflatable boat, discovered upturned 11 nautical miles (20km) offshore two days later. The outboard motor’s fuel tank was empty but there was spare fuel onboard and oars.

Other than a pair of jandals, there was no sign of Frecklington.

It was not known if he had been wearing a life jacket, and his body was never recovered.

At a 2021 inquest, Coroner Tania Tetitaha was told Frecklington had recently resigned from his job as a carbon engineer designing boats due to an unspecified medical condition that caused dizzy spells.

He was otherwise healthy, mortgage free and living comfortably on savings. He had told family he was happy and excited about his trip to Northland.

Tetitaha ultimately concluded Frecklington probably drowned after a medical event.

Jean (Johnny) Mahara Latima

Experienced fisherman Jean (Johnny) Mahara Latima disappeared after heading out on his kayak from Aurere at the southern end of Tokerau Beach in Doubtless Bay about 7pm on February 15, 2023.

Extensive searches were carried out but no trace of him was ever found.

Photo / Marybeth Frieday

Ferzil Babu

Keen fishermen Ferzil Babu and friend Sarath Kumar were last heard from at 4pm on May 1 last year as they headed to a coastal spot known as The Gap in Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads.

Kumar’s body was found by the national police dive squad two days later but Babu remains missing.

Originally from Muvattupuzha in Kerala, southern India, Babu came to New Zealand from United Arab Emirates after marrying a Northland nurse. At the time he went missing, the couple’s child was 6 months old.

Sarath Kumar (left) and Ferzil Babu (right) went missing while fishing. Kumar's body was recovered but Babu's was not found.

