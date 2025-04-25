Remembering Northland's missing; some of the people known to have vanished during the past 10 years. Graphic / NZ Herald
At least one person goes missing every day in Northland, data released under the Official Information Act shows. Of the thousands who vanish, 10 remain missing. Sarah Curtis reports.
In the 10 years to January this year, Northland police received 4673 reports of missing people - an average of about 1.3 people daily.
The reports relate to 2043 missing people, some of whom went missing multiple times. Of those, 10 remain missing.
Only two are included in an official police list of missing New Zealanders, available for public viewing online.
Police say that is because missing people can only be included in that list with their next of kin’s say-so. There are a host of reasons why some families prefer to keep the identities of their missing loved ones private.
A police spokesperson said the case had since been referred to the Coroner and the family was understood to have applied for an interim non-publication order.
While police cannot release the names of the eight other peopleknown to have gone missing in Northland in the past 10 years, previous media reports reveal the list most likely includes:
Jana Marie Travers
Kaitāia woman Jana Marie Travers, 45, went missing from a small boat near Matauri Bay on June 11, 2019. Extensive air and coastal searches were made but she was never found.
Her case was referred to the Coroner in 2021 and is still active, a police spokesperson said.
Leon Meyer
Zimbabwean immigrant Leon Meyer, 62, was living in Ahipara when he was last seen near Shipwreck Bay on March 10, 2017. A motorist recalled having a cheerful conversation with him as they passed each other at a bridge.
Meyer’s vehicle was found at the bay, keys still in the ignition, the next day. Land and air searches failed to locate him.
Coronial findings released on January 22, 2020, noted that Meyer had been unsuccessful in getting residency in New Zealand and had recently developed a resurgence of past health issues, causing concern to his family.
Coroner Sam Herdson said there wasn’t enough evidence to determine if Meyer’s disappearance was a suicide. However, he was presumed to have died on or after the day he was last seen.
Adrian aka Adrianus Berkhout
Dargaville man and volunteer fire brigade support officer Adrian aka Adrianus Berkhout, 61, is one of the two people included on the publicly-accessible police register of missing people.
Berkhout was last seen about 4.30pm on July 8, 2020. His family found his vehicle the next day in a gravel pit next to Tangiteroria Bridge on State Highway 14, between Whangārei and Dargaville.
At the time of her 2018 disappearance, she was believed to have been hitchhiking around the Awanui and Cable Bay areas. Her last contact with family was when she visited a cousin in Whangārei on February 4 that year.
Bryce Frecklington
Nature-loving Bryce Frecklington, 47, went missing from Maitai Bay, near the Karikari Peninsula, where he had paid to stay overnight in a Conservation Department campground on April 19, 2018.
He was believed to have gone fishing in his inflatable boat, discovered upturned 11 nautical miles (20km) offshore two days later. The outboard motor’s fuel tank was empty but there was spare fuel onboard and oars.
Other than a pair of jandals, there was no sign of Frecklington.
It was not known if he had been wearing a life jacket, and his body was never recovered.
At a 2021 inquest, Coroner Tania Tetitaha was told Frecklington had recently resigned from his job as a carbon engineer designing boats due to an unspecified medical condition that caused dizzy spells.
He was otherwise healthy, mortgage free and living comfortably on savings. He had told family he was happy and excited about his trip to Northland.
Tetitaha ultimately concluded Frecklington probably drowned after a medical event.
Jean (Johnny) Mahara Latima
Experienced fisherman Jean (Johnny) Mahara Latima disappeared after heading out on his kayak from Aurere at the southern end of Tokerau Beach in Doubtless Bay about 7pm on February 15, 2023.
Originally from Muvattupuzha in Kerala, southern India, Babu came to New Zealand from United Arab Emirates after marrying a Northland nurse. At the time he went missing, the couple’s child was 6 months old.
