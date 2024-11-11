Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Search for 83-year-old swimmer missing in Whangārei to stop

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Vessels searched the Whangārei Harbour for the swimmer not long after he was officially reported missing. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Vessels searched the Whangārei Harbour for the swimmer not long after he was officially reported missing. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Police will stop a search for an 83-year-old man who has been missing in the Whangārei Harbour since October 21.

“Despite search efforts, the man has not been located. A formal suspension of the search will occur in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“Police have been in contact with the man’s family and support is being provided to them at what is an understandably difficult time.”

Police told the Advocate last week that they would assess any further information before deploying further staff.

“The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before that, police appealed for sightings of the man, who was understood to have been wearing a wetsuit and pink swim cap while going for his daily swim at Onerahi.

Police thanked the wider Onerahi community for their help and support.

At the height of the search, police, Coastguard and Surf Live Saving New Zealand were involved, and the police Eagle helicopter was also deployed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If someone has seen the swimmer, has any dashcam footage from the area or has any further information regarding their disappearance, they can update police online or call 105, referencing file number 241021/1742.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate