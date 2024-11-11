Vessels searched the Whangārei Harbour for the swimmer not long after he was officially reported missing. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Police will stop a search for an 83-year-old man who has been missing in the Whangārei Harbour since October 21.

“Despite search efforts, the man has not been located. A formal suspension of the search will occur in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“Police have been in contact with the man’s family and support is being provided to them at what is an understandably difficult time.”

Police told the Advocate last week that they would assess any further information before deploying further staff.

“The case will be reviewed over the coming weeks before any further decisions are made.”