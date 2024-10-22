Advertisement
Search under way for 83-year old swimmer in Whangārei

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Police, Coastguard and Surf Life Saving New Zealand are searching for a swimmer who has been missing for more than 48 hours in Whangārei.

An 83-year-old man who goes for his daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour is missing.

Coastguard, police and Surf Life Saving New Zealand have begun a water and shoreline search for the man missing in Onerahi, a police spokesman said.

He has not been seen since Saturday and was reported missing on Monday evening.

“The man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wet suit and pink swim cap.”

Police, Search and Rescue, squads from Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol and Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club as well as Northland Coastguard Air Patrol volunteers and Coastguard Whangārei are involved in the search.

Surf Life-Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) was tasked by police to join the ongoing search for the swimmer who has been missing for more than 48 hours, a spokesperson said.

“SLSNZ’s thoughts are with the missing person’s friends and whānau during this difficult time.”

Any information that may help with the search can be updated online or by calling 105 using reference number 241021/1742.

