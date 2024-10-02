Fisheries New Zealand regional manager for fisheries compliance Andre Espinoza said rig sharks are legal to catch in New Zealand and return to sea - but under specific conditions.

“We would encourage fishers not to return carcasses to sea very close to shore as it can leave an unpleasant odour and attract pests.”

The National Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks offers useful information about minimising waste such as promoting the full use of bodies or the live release of those that are caught, he said.

He encouraged anyone with information about the dumping at Onerahi to contact fisheries on 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24).

A Department of Conservation spokeswoman said the species were not protected so were the responsibility of the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Seven species of shark and ray are protected in New Zealand including great whites, the basking shark, smalltooth sandtiger, whale shark, oceanic whitetip shark, spinetailed devil ray and giant manta ray, she said.

An eagle ray (top right) was among the rig sharks. Neither species are protected but should not be dumped close to shore, Fisheries say. Photo / Brodie Stone

According to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), rig sharks are found in coastal waters around New Zealand.

Adult females migrate into shallow coastal waters around spring and summer to give birth to live young and mate before heading to deeper waters.

The species are usually bronze or grey with a white belly and small white spots along the lateral line and their upper body.

Lemonfish feed mainly on animals that burrow on the sea floor, especially crabs.

In Aotearoa New Zealand they are a staple fish-and-chip favourite because of their firm white flesh and low oil content.

