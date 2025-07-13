Northland builders are pleased with Government changes to insulation and glazing requirements.
Northland builders are welcoming changes to “overly rigid insulation rules” that will make it more affordable to build houses.
Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk recently announced that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) would remove the H1 schedule to ease costs for designers, builders and homeowners.
The schedule would be replaced with more flexible alternatives, cutting about $15,000 from the cost of an average new build, he said.
In May, the Northern Advocate reported that Northland builders hoped falling interest rates would encourage homeowners to build after riding out the toughest period in decades.
Figures from Stats NZ show the number of building consents for new dwellings issued in Northland in the year to March was down 31% on 2024 – the largest decrease in New Zealand.
The recent Government changes come after calls from local leaders - including Far North councillor Felicity Foy, Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori ward councillor Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, mayor Moko Tepania, and Northland MP Grant McCallum - to ease insulation rules in the region.
Foy, who sparked the petition for the H1 building code to be reviewed, was pleased with the changes.
“It’s recognising that we have a warmer climate in the Far North, and we’re subtropical, so we should have our own climate zone.
“People can save $15,000 by having normal double glazing.