Home / Northern Advocate

Insulation rule changes could save Northland builders $15,000 per build

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Northland builders are pleased with Government changes to insulation and glazing requirements.

Northland builders are pleased with Government changes to insulation and glazing requirements.

Northland builders are welcoming changes to “overly rigid insulation rules” that will make it more affordable to build houses.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk recently announced that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) would remove the H1 schedule to ease costs for designers, builders and homeowners.

