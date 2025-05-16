Northland's building industry has been doing it tough, with new building consents dropping 31% in a year. Photo / NZME
Northland builders are hoping dropping interest rates and a lift in the economy will encourage homeowners to build after riding out the toughest period in decades.
Figures from Stats NZ show the number of new building consents issued in Northland in the year to the end of March this year is down 31% on the year earlier – the largest decrease in New Zealand. The average national decline is 3.3%.
In March, only eight building consents were issued in Kaipara, 13 in the Far North and 32 in Whangārei.
Matt Hatchard, president of the Bay of Islands/Far North NZ Certified Builders Association, said things have been tough and the flow of money is “very tight”.
His Russell-based building business, Hatchard Builders, diversified last year by buying a shed franchise, KiwiSpan. This was a good way to help weather the challenges, he said.
Hatchard also urged homeowners to stick with a reputable builder and get a realistic price. He saw two Northland projects where the builder had gone under halfway through because the project had not been priced realistically.
“If something is too good to be true, it almost always is.”
A1 Homes Northland manager Steve Hart said sales in 2024 and 2025 have been at the lowest point in the company’s 22-year history of building in Northland.
But Hart said inquiries are starting to pick up, despite April and May traditionally being quieter months, with interest mainly coming from people looking to build a second dwelling.