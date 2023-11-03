Barry Trass has been a successful business owner in the district for 47 years. Photo / Michael Cunningham

If you are going to do something, do it well, be honest and get as much advice from people outside your field of expertise - that’s some of the counsel for people looking at starting in business in Northland from Barry Trass, the 2023 Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame inductee.

Trass should know - he’s been a successful business owner in the district for 47 years and said he was honoured and humbled to be given the honour at the 46th Annual Northland Business Excellence Awards held on Friday night.

The awards, organised by North Chamber, celebrate success in the Northland business sector, and the top award - the Northpower and Top Energy Northland Business Excellence Supreme Award - went to Greatures NZ Ltd - Dodoland for its eco-friendly 3D toys and puzzles the Onerahi-based company sells in 32 countries.

Trass is the latest inductee into the Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame, and has been in business Northland for over 47 years. In that time, with the support of wife Jenny, he has established and run a range of business enterprises from construction, property development, car importation and jewellery to boat building. These include well-known ventures such as Homeworld Design and Build, The Falls Lifestyle Estate, and Oakhaven Hospital.

He has always had a strong vision for Whangārei and the region, championing various development projects to advance the district. He was for many years engaged in the Whangārei Economic Group (WEG), Ruakākā Economic Development Group (REDG), and has since been the founding trustee and chairperson of Prosper Northland Trust (PNT), which delivered the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery in the city.

Trass said you never get into business expecting awards or accolades, but it was great to be recognised for the work you do by your peers.

“I was flabbergasted to be nominated for the Hall of Fame and then just shocked to win. When you start in business you want to provide a living for you and your family.

“Then as you progress through your business, and you get a bit more spare time, you want to put something back into the community and you get involved with projects that you think will help. I’m Whangārei born and bred and think the district has so much untapped potential, and I want to help develop that potential for the good of us all.”

Northland businessman and 2023 Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame inductee Barry Trass and wife Jenny were in Russell on election night this year.

He said when he got the Hundertwasser project over the line, one of the main reasons he wanted to do it was to get cruise ships to visit Whangārei, instead of just going to the Bay of Islands.

“The Bay gets more than 60 cruise ships a year, but there’s none coming here. The industry didn’t know about Whangārei and when we brought the cruise ship community here they were blown away, particularly the entrance to Whangārei Harbour and all the attractions we have here,” Trass said.

An agreement was then reached that cruise ships would visit to tie in with the opening of the Hundertwasser centre, but Covid put paid to that. However, Trass is confident with the plan in place, many cruise ships will visit Whangārei in the future.

He was most proud of The Falls Estate village, one of the first large-scale retirement villages in Northland.

A disappointment was losing the $60 million the Government had promised for the Oruku convention centre and apartment project on Riverside Dr that he was behind.

“Especially after all the hard work we put into it. But I still think there’s a glimmer of hope that it might be resurrected in the future.”

And what is his advice for anybody looking at starting out in business in the district now?

“You need to get as much advice as possible from people outside your area of expertise to help guide you. And if you are going to do something, do it well, and provide an exceptional service - that could be your point of difference.

“Be honest and open with your customers and staff and don’t take any short cuts, people will notice.”

Northland Business Excellence Awards 2023 Winners:

Northpower and Top Energy Northland Business Excellence Supreme Award

Greatures NZ Ltd - Dodoland.

The Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame Inductee:

Barry Trass

Wynn Fraser Paints Best Emerging Business Award:

Shadeland Te Tai Tokerau

tlc4u2 Ltd Excellence in Business Micro Business Award:

Extraordinary Skin and Body Studio

WRMK Lawyers Excellence in Business Small Business Award:

Ontrack Bookkeeping Ltd

Marsden Maritime Holdings Ltd Excellence in Business Medium Business Award:

Greatures NZ Ltd - Dodoland

NDSL RICOH Northland Excellence in Business Large Business Award:

Portstar Plastics 2017 Ltd

Accident Compensation Corporation Workplace Injury Prevention Award:

Northland Vegetation Control 2012 Ltd.

Creative Northland Excellence in Cultural and Creative Industries Award:

Greatures NZ Ltd - Dodoland

EMA Recognition of Social Impact – Not For Profit Award:

R Tucker Thompson Sail Training Trust

Ministry of Social Development He Poutama Taitamariki Award (Youth Employee and Employer of the Year Award):

Connor Blackburn, from Activ8 Northland.

More FM Customer Choice Award:

Bin Inn Kamo

Northland Inc – Jeroen Jongejans Innovate Northland Award:

Geobind

Northland Regional Council Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award:

Peekaboo Backyard Eatery

One NZ Best Digital Adaptation Award:

Northland Forestry Nursery Ltd.

BDO Northland Judges Choice Award:

Soil and Sand Clothing