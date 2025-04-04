Larger granny flats to be built without consents after Govt changes coalition promise

- The Government will allow granny flats up to 70sq m to be built without consents.
- The decision followed public consultation and aims to ease barriers for building simple dwellings.
- Legislative changes are expected by the end of the year, with further standards by 2025.
Larger granny flats will be able to be built without consents after the Government decided to change its coalition promises after public consultation.
The Government has today confirmed it will change its planned amendments to building and resource consent legislation to allow minor residential units, more commonly known as granny flats, to be built up to 70sq m, more than the originally mooted 60sq m.
The policy, agreed between National and New Zealand First, was aimed at addressing barriers to building simple dwellings, often preferred by people who lived with older family members or children who wanted their own living space.
The decision to increase by 10sq m came after consultation led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, reinforced by Government officials.