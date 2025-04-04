Larger granny flats to be built without consents after Govt changes coalition promise

“It was the public submissions asking, ‘Why not a bit bigger?‘, and I mean, it’s a fair question, where you draw the line,” Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk said.

“[It’s] allied to official advice which was along the lines that you actually don’t have any greater risk at a slightly larger footprint of the building.”

Asked why the Government had stopped at 70sq m, Penk said: “You’ve got to draw the line somewhere.”

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk is glad to see the coalition promise expanded. Photo / Mike Scott

However, he also pointed to the value in aligning with an established set of designs for buildings sized from 60-70sq m.

Given the lack of added risk, Penk acknowledged the Government’s policy could have started at the 70sq m threshold, but said it showed the benefits of consultation.

“The whole point about consulting is that you can arrive at the best policy.”

Penk confirmed building consents would not be necessary if the granny flat had a simple design, it met the Building Code, the construction was done by authorised builders and if homeowners notified their councils at the beginning and end of construction.

The necessary legislative changes were expected to make it through the House by the end of the year.

National minister Chris Bishop, responsible for Resource Management Act reform, said a new National Environmental Standard (NES) under the RMA would be developed and in place by the end of 2025 to align with the required amendments to the Building Act.

NZ First minister Shane Jones spoke of how the policy would accommodate whānau living arrangements that were common in his area in Northland’s Far North.

“Changing the rules to make it easier to build more family accommodation allows generational living at an affordable price.”

