Kāinga Ora is planning to build more than 400 homes in Northland by the end of next year, and central Whangārei is the focus of its plans to create modern, dry homes for those in need. The big build comes on top of 105 homes completed in Te Tai Tokerau in the past 12 months. But where are the houses going and why are they built with such intensity? Denise Piper investigates.

More than 1200 whānau are waiting for a state house in Northland, one of the highest numbers in the past five years, according to Ministry of Social Development December 2023 figures.

The need is driven by population growth, as well as high rent and build cost compared to Northland incomes, Kāinga Ora Northland regional director Jeff Murray said.

Three-quarters of Northland clients are Māori, half are sole parents with children, and 22 per cent are over 65, although this category is growing as older people without assets struggle to rent a house, he said.

The state landlord was focused on building new homes close to where there are jobs and services, including central Whangārei, Ruakākā, Kaitāia, Kāeo, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, and Dargaville, Murray said.

Where older state houses needed replacing, Kāinga Ora generally tried to replace them with three houses on the same site, as district plan rules allowed, he said.

While some communities worried about high-density social housing being built next to them, most people were happy to talk with the Kāinga Ora team, Murray said.

“People are really aware of the need for more housing and are really supportive; they just want to understand how it’s going to be in their street.”

However, that is not always the case.

Two housing developments on Cairnfield Rd in Kensington are on hold and subject to a petition working its way through Parliament, calling for the scale and density of the developments to be reviewed.

Even before the petition, Kāinga Ora scaled down its plans for three-storey developments, changing them to two-storey because of fears the local network would not be able to cope, Murray said.

However, he stands by the square, upright, higher-intensity style of home that Kāinga Ora is building across Whangārei, saying they are high quality and a modern design.

Jeff Murray, Kāinga Ora regional director Northland, says building new homes around jobs, services and public transport routes is key. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“The homes we’re building now will last for at least 50 years, hopefully longer. During that time Whangārei itself will evolve and change,” Murray said.

“I think, as the privately owned homes are redeveloped, developers will develop to take advantage of the district plan rules and follow the design we’re setting.”

Fewer off-street car parks than many other homes are part of the design, he said.

“As there’s a modest level of population increase in Whangārei, walking, cycling and taking the bus will be better options. Generally our customers, because they’re low-income, they have fewer cars than other families.”

Kāinga Ora has mapped all the projects it is working on in Northland. Here is a breakdown of what is being built or about to be built:

Central Whangārei main focus of building

There were plenty of objectors when the Puriri Park development was first proposed in Maunu, before building started in 2022. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Central Whangārei is the focus of Kāinga Ora’s new builds, because of the proximity of jobs, the hospital and other services, plus schools.

Projects in the process of getting a resource consent in Whangārei are:

Corner Balmoral Rd and Townsend Pl: 25 homes and community space, resource consent lodged 2023.

Thomas St: 29 homes across the street, consenting phase.

26-28 Paramount Parade, 32-36 Paramount Parade and 21 Hawea Place: 17 homes, consenting phase.

Kauika Rd: 95 homes plus community room, resource consent submitted, ready late 2025.

Tiki Pl, Tamingi St and Peter Snell Rd, Ruakākā: 50 homes, consenting phase.

Projects under construction in Whangārei:

20-20A Churchill St: Six two-storey homes, ready second half of 2024.

Kamo Rd: Five two-storey homes, ready first half of 2024.

57-59 King St, three two-storey homes (completion date not listed).

58-60 King St: Six two-storey homes, ready first half of 2024.

13-15 King St: Six two-storey homes, ready first half of 2025.

32-34 Lovatt Cres: Five two-storey homes, ready second half of 2024.

27-29 Raewyn St: Four homes, ready first half of 2024.

24-26 Ross St: Five homes, ready second half of 2024.

30-34 Vinegar Hill Rd: Eight homes, ready first half of 2024.

3 Wanaka St: 51 two and three-storey homes plus community room, ready first half of 2024.

75 Maunu Rd: Three two-storey homes, ready second half of 2024.

Tiaki Rise: 35 homes in subdivision led by EB Developments and built by Barrett Homes - Kāinga Ora will buy the homes when built.

In Whangārei, Kāinga Ora has a number of sites in the early stages of planning and design, that may change or not proceed.

They are Te Kamo’s 4-6 Wilkinson Ave, Clark Rd and Griffin St, and Kamo Rd; Tikipunga’s Vinegar Hill Rd and Balmoral Rd, 20-26 Vinegar Hill Rd, 18-20 Paramount Parade; Whau Valley’s Rupert Clark Rd, corner Weaver St and Moody Ave; Kensington’s Cairnfield Rd (two sites), and The Avenue’s corner Second and Third Ave.

A further 20 homes in Pearce Dr and a development in Steere Pl are listed as “on hold”.

Puriri Park is now a pleasant-looking community, where children freely leave out their bikes without fear of them being stolen. Photo / Denise Piper

Work around the rest of Northland

Kaitāia

Under resource consent:

60-62 Grigg St: 17 homes, consenting phase.

27-29 Parkdale Cres: Three two-storey homes, ready first half 2025.

Kerikeri

115 Kerikeri Rd: Early planning stage for homes for over 55-year-olds.

5-7 Clark Rd: 12 two-level homes, consenting phase, ready first half of 2025.

Waikare Rd: Early planning stage.

Under construction:

3 Clark Rd: Eight two-storey homes, ready second half of 2024.

Kaikohe

23-27 Mangakahia Rd: Four homes, consenting phase.

Under construction:

Kowhai Ave: Seven homes, ready first half of 2025.

Omapere Rd: One home, ready first half of 2024.

Kaeo

Turner St: One home, under construction, ready second half of 2024.

Dargaville

Awakino Rd and Gordon St: Potential redevelopment site - early stages.

Kāinga Ora’s Puriri Park “safe community”, one resident says

Puriri Park Kāinga Ora residents Jomaria, Delaine and young Laine Harris-George say they live in a great neighbourhood.

One Kāinga Ora housing development in Whangārei has created a close-knit community where neighbours help each other out and get together for special events.

Puriri Park in Maunu attracted strong public opposition when the 37 homes were first proposed and a number of neighbours sold when the controversial construction was underway.

But the perception of crime and gangs just simply isn’t true, according to Jomaria Harris-George, who lives in a two-bedroom home with her partner Delaine and 9-month-old boy Laine.

The close-knit neighbourhood has a strong sense of community, with kaumatua and kuia mixing with families of varying ages, she said.

“Sometimes our neighbour goes fishing and comes over and brings us fish, plus we’ve got a handy mechanic across the road. In Halloween, all the kids come around and at Guy Fawkes we used the little community hall,” Harris-George said.

“We know each other, it’s a safe community and you see all the little kids out and about - they leave their scooters and bikes out and we’re fortunate to not have anything stolen.”

Harris-George said she felt blessed to move into the home just a month before she gave birth and finds it conveniently within walking distance of daycare, a park, a dairy and dentist.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.