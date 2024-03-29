Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kāinga Ora’s big building plans for new homes in Northland

Denise Piper
By
7 mins to read
Kāinga Ora wants to build more than 400 new homes in Northland by the end of next year, to help house 1200 whānau waiting for a state house. Photos / Michael Cunningham / Kāinga Ora / Kāinga Ora / Denise Piper / Supplied / Denise Piper

Kāinga Ora is planning to build more than 400 homes in Northland by the end of next year, and central Whangārei is the focus of its plans to create modern, dry homes for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate