Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kāinga Ora to spend more than $26m on 35 public houses in Whangārei

Imran Ali
By
3 mins to read
Kāinga Ora will spend just over $26 million to buy 35 newly built houses at Tiaki Rise in Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kāinga Ora will spend just over $26 million to buy 35 newly built houses at Tiaki Rise in Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kāinga Ora will spend just over $26 million to buy 35 newly built homes in a fast-growing Whangārei suburb to meet the urgent need for public housing.

The 35 warm, dry, modern homes make up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate