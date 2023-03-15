Kāinga Ora will spend just over $26 million to buy 35 newly built houses at Tiaki Rise in Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kāinga Ora will spend just over $26 million to buy 35 newly built houses at Tiaki Rise in Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kāinga Ora will spend just over $26 million to buy 35 newly built homes in a fast-growing Whangārei suburb to meet the urgent need for public housing.

The 35 warm, dry, modern homes make up Stage Four of the Tiaki Rise development in Tikipunga. The overall 122-home subdivision is being led by EB Developments and is predominantly being built by Barrett Homes.

The 35 homes will be made up of nine two-bedroom, 21 three-bedroom, three four-bedroom and two five-bedroom homes to cater for a mix of family sizes.

Nine of the homes will be designed for those with mobility needs and will include level access and wider hallways.

Kāinga Ora regional director for Northland, Jeff Murray, said the benefits of purchasing the 35 new homes at a cost of $26.3m were two-fold.

“It will enable us to increase the number of new, modern homes in the area for whānau, while also freeing up nearby Kāinga Ora properties for development.

“When we redevelop our own land, we need to ensure we have suitable properties where our existing customers are to be rehoused.

“The new Tiaki Rise public homes will mean our customers can remain in the neighbourhood where they have existing connections,” he said.

An artist's impression of what the newly constructed public houses will look like in Tikipunga.

The homes also form part of a wider plan to increase the public housing supply across the region. Murray said Whangārei was one of seven priority areas in Te Tai Tokerau for new public housing, based on current demand.

Director of EB Developments Mike Bryant said working with both Kāinga Ora and Barrett Homes would ensure design, build quality and the overall aesthetics of the 35 homes contributed to what was already a great subdivision.

“The central location makes Tiaki Rise a fantastic place to live, work and/or raise a family. It has a real community feel to it already. It is close to schools, shops, parks and facilities, and the city centre is just under 10 kilometres away.

“Partnering with Kāinga Ora means we can deliver quality, affordable homes for local people in need of public housing, alongside other homes, which have either been sold or are being sold on the private market.”

Earthworks are expected to start next month, with the new public homes to be delivered in stages between late 2023 and mid-2024.

Kāinga Ora, EB Developments and Barrett Homes will share plans for the new homes at community drop-in sessions at Te Ora Hou Northland, 104 Corks Road in Tikipunga.

The drop-in sessions will take place on March 22 and March 29 from 1pm to 2pm and between 5pm and 6pm.

“We encourage anyone who has questions to come along to one of the sessions and meet the team. We will continue to update the community as the development progresses,” Murray said.

Meanwhile, civil works are under way at the 55-home Wanaka Street and the four-home developments on Steere Place. Murray said a further 84 public homes were at various stages of feasibility and planning across a number of Tikipunga redevelopments.