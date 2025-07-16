Advertisement
Flood monitor Roddy Pihema saves woman and dog from Kawakawa flood

Northern Advocate
4 mins to read

Self-appointed river monitor and concerned local Roddy Hapati Pihema discovers a freedom camper was still parked in a flood-prone area at Kawakawa, despite his earlier warning.

A woman and her dog asleep in a van at a riverside freedom camping area in Kawakawa could have been swept away in Friday night’s heavy rain if it weren’t for the actions of a local man.

Roddy Hapati Pihema, a father of six, community board member and chair of

