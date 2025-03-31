He said the carcasses were mainly possums and wild pigs.

The carcasses are mainly possums and wild pigs. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

He reported a person believed to be linked to the dumping had been spoken to by the community about the issue.

Pihema recently put in a request to the Far North District Council for bio-management support because the dumping affects the water supply.

The resident who escorted Pihema to one of the dumping sites told him he could no longer take water from the stream where the carcasses were being turfed.

“Some are still using the water, but it’s not advisable,” Pihema said.

He said the stream was the only source of water for many residents.

“Waiomio has a great historical significance to the mana whenua. This is where Ngāti Hine began … This is a desecration not only to the community, but also to the memory of our ancestors.”

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member Roddy Hapati Pihema has taken it upon himself to get a resolution on illegally dumped carcasses in Ruapekapeka Rd. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

“You can tell these are wild kills because you can see the backbones and ribs still attached. If they had taken the meat off, it would all be broken down.”

Pihema has taken it upon himself to resolve the issue and he hoped the carcasses can be removed in the near future.

He said the piles of carcasses would take time to clear away.

“My job as kaitiaki (guardian) is to ensure that beautiful spaces like this are protected for the next generation. We don’t have to have whakapapa to these spaces to be protective and respectful of them.”

Far North District Council group manager for delivery and operation Trent Blakeman said the council was not responsible for identifying and removing carcasses.

When asked about the water contamination, Blakeman said while the council was responsible for its own water supply, it did not have oversight of water supplied outside its infrastructure.

Council advised anyone not on council supply to seek independent professional advice.

Northland Regional Council’s rules for disposing of dead animals state animals must be buried at least 50m from any watercourse, water supply, bore or home.

The rules also state burial sites must be adequately covered to prevent nuisance smells and access by vermin.