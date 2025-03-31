The resident who escorted Pihema to one of the dumping sites told him he could no longer take water from the stream where the carcasses were being turfed.
“Some are still using the water, but it’s not advisable,” Pihema said.
He said the stream was the only source of water for many residents.
“Waiomio has a great historical significance to the mana whenua. This is where Ngāti Hine began … This is a desecration not only to the community, but also to the memory of our ancestors.”
“You can tell these are wild kills because you can see the backbones and ribs still attached. If they had taken the meat off, it would all be broken down.”
Pihema has taken it upon himself to resolve the issue and he hoped the carcasses can be removed in the near future.
He said the piles of carcasses would take time to clear away.
“My job as kaitiaki (guardian) is to ensure that beautiful spaces like this are protected for the next generation. We don’t have to have whakapapa to these spaces to be protective and respectful of them.”
Far North District Council group manager for delivery and operation Trent Blakeman said the council was not responsible for identifying and removing carcasses.
When asked about the water contamination, Blakeman said while the council was responsible for its own water supply, it did not have oversight of water supplied outside its infrastructure.