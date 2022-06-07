For sale signs are springing up like mushrooms as a controversial state housing development in Whangarei gets underway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

For sale signs are springing up like mushrooms near a controversial state housing development in Whangārei as construction gets well and truly under way.

But real estate agents say though some vendors are selling because they "assume the worst" and don't know how the Kāinga Ora housing project in Maunu will affect the area, many are moving on for a number of other reasons.

Pauline Dinsdale, from Real Estate with Pauline Dinsdale, said some were moving into a retirement village, another was buying a business, and one was a deceased estate.



Only one of her clients has moved specifically because of the Puriri Park Rd housing build, and that was one year ago, and "they were very close by to it".

"They didn't think it was the right clientele you want living there. There's no control on it."

The development wasn't making homes harder to shift - like all real estate, you just had to find the right buyer, Dinsdale said.

"Interestingly enough they do sell, if the price is right anything will sell.

"It's getting the right person in the door who doesn't mind about that.

"There's still a good turnover there so it's not putting people off."

Kāinga Ora is building 37 mostly one and two-bedroom houses on Puriri Park Rd despite opposition from people in the area. Photo / Tania Whyte

Eleven houses are on the market on Puriri Park Rd and surrounding streets.

Five are on Puriri Park Rd itself - which is a mere 1.1km long - and another six houses are nearby.

Puriri Park and Maunu Residents Association chairman Trevor Reader said he knows of several people who are moving "because of a combination of factors".

The housing development was a consideration, he said.

"This has probably just spurred their decision."

Others are of the older demographic, he said.

"A lot of houses are big and the maintenance is too much for them now and they're moving on."

Kāinga Ora is building 37 mostly one and two-bedroom houses on Puriri Park Rd despite opposition from people in the area.

The Crown agency was given the green light by independent commissioners to build 15 one-bedroom duplexes, four two-bedroom duplexes, one three-bedroom standalone house, six three-bedroom duplexes, eight four-bedroom duplexes and three five-bedroom standalone homes.

Tenants are expected to move into the first homes this winter.

Many nearby residents have long opposed the development, which is on former Ministry of Education Land next to Puriri Park.

Reader led the Save Puriri Park petition which was signed by 371 people and presented to Parliament in May 2020. Concerns included the density of housing, the loss of amenity from the park, and the impact on already congested roads.

Reader, who lives nearby, said he wasn't planning on selling.

But the development would make "a significant difference" to the area, he said.

"There's going to be increased traffic movements, and it depends what sort of people are moving in there.

"We have asked Kāinga Ora that they're cognisant of the current demographic and select people that are in keeping with that."

Jayden King from Eves Real Estate Whangārei, said the state housing subdivision wasn't the reason his vendors were moving.

The Puriri Park Rd development is underway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"They're not that worried about it.

"I know of previous objections about the development going ahead.

"People buying have asked questions about it.

"This property has been on the market slightly longer than other properties I have been selling. This is a combination of the changing market condition and the development."

King said most people's concerns were "nothing overly negative".

"However the lack of information is a concern and makes people assume the worst."