An orca enjoying the Bay of Islands. Photo/ Dr Ingrid Visser
One of the world’s top orca experts says a new $100 million-plus marina in the Bay of Islands could be the “tipping point to extinction” for a struggling orca population.
Northland-based orca researcher Dr Ingrid Visser has called on Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop toreject the proposed Waipiro Bay marina’s fast-tracking application.
“There are many orca populations around the world that face the threat of extinction and NZ’s orcas are no different,” Orca Research Trust founder Visser said.
“The Waipiro Bay marina development could be the tipping point towards extinction for our orcas.”
The proposed 250-berth marina is backed by multi-millionaire businessmen Craig Heatley (Sky TV founder) and marina developer Leigh Hopper. It would be built in Waipiro Bay, a quiet coastal seaside area on Old Russell Rd.
It would span the equivalent of about 17 rugby fields, with dredging up to 3m deep removing the equivalent of about 21,000 twenty tonne truckloads of seabed. Dredgings will be made into mudcrete to help reclaim the equivalent of about six rugby fields of the area for carparks and shops.
The marina design notably includes 14 super-sized 50m boat berths, for which no potential price range has been indicated in economic reports supporting the application. The applicant’s economist estimates 30m berths could sell for up to $1.2 million.
A spokesperson for Heatley’s Azuma Properties and Hopper’s Hopper Developments said they were taking a cautious approach regarding wildlife impacts.
Bishop is considering whether to allow the developers to apply for fast-tracked consenting via an expert panel.
A spokesperson for Bishop would not confirm a decision date, stating only that “advice to inform a decision is expected shortly”.
In response to Visser’s orca concerns, Bishop’s spokesperson said he was able to make an assessment based on feedback from a range of people including locals, the Minister for the Environment, other relevant ministers, local authorities and Māori groups.
If referred, the developers can submit a more detailed application, which the spokesperson said would be subject to Environmental Protection Authority checks.
Bishop’s spokesperson said fast-tracking cut through the “thicket of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that has, until now held NZ back from much-needed economic growth while still protecting the environment”.
Meanwhile the developers’ spokesperson said the marina aimed to enhance boating access and services for the eastern Bay of Islands, while contributing to the local economy and community.
“We know how important it is to approach this kind of development with care - especially in a coastal environment like Waipiro Bay.
“Hoppers and Azuma are committed to responsible development and have a strong track record of delivering high-quality marine projects,” the spokesperson said.
Visser has written to Bishop outlining her concerns, saying the marina should instead go through the standard Resource Management Act (RMA) process so community views can be properly considered.
Her stance aligns with Far North Mayor Moko Tepania, who recently said the RMA allows people to have their say.
Visser said the proposed Waipiro Bay marina would permanently destroy a nationally important area for NZ’s fewer than 200 orca, which are ranked as “nationally critical” — the Government’s highest threat level.
She said orca needed relatively undeveloped places to rest, socialise, raise young and feed.
Waipiro Bay was one of those key places, making it significant in an increasingly crowded marine environment.
Visser said the wider Bay of Islands, including Waipiro Bay, was declared a marine mammal sanctuary in November 2021.
The sanctuary restricts human and boating interaction within 300 metres of marine mammals.
Visser said the marina’s public boat ramp would dramatically increase vessel traffic in Waipiro Bay and surrounding areas, raising the risk of harmful boat interactions including boat strike which she had already documented in the Bay of Islands.