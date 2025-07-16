It would span the equivalent of about 17 rugby fields, with dredging up to 3m deep removing the equivalent of about 21,000 twenty tonne truckloads of seabed. Dredgings will be made into mudcrete to help reclaim the equivalent of about six rugby fields of the area for carparks and shops.

The marina design notably includes 14 super-sized 50m boat berths, for which no potential price range has been indicated in economic reports supporting the application. The applicant’s economist estimates 30m berths could sell for up to $1.2 million.

A spokesperson for Heatley’s Azuma Properties and Hopper’s Hopper Developments said they were taking a cautious approach regarding wildlife impacts.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop

Bishop is considering whether to allow the developers to apply for fast-tracked consenting via an expert panel.

A spokesperson for Bishop would not confirm a decision date, stating only that “advice to inform a decision is expected shortly”.

In response to Visser’s orca concerns, Bishop’s spokesperson said he was able to make an assessment based on feedback from a range of people including locals, the Minister for the Environment, other relevant ministers, local authorities and Māori groups.

If referred, the developers can submit a more detailed application, which the spokesperson said would be subject to Environmental Protection Authority checks.

Bishop’s spokesperson said fast-tracking cut through the “thicket of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that has, until now held NZ back from much-needed economic growth while still protecting the environment”.

Meanwhile the developers’ spokesperson said the marina aimed to enhance boating access and services for the eastern Bay of Islands, while contributing to the local economy and community.

“We know how important it is to approach this kind of development with care - especially in a coastal environment like Waipiro Bay.

“Hoppers and Azuma are committed to responsible development and have a strong track record of delivering high-quality marine projects,” the spokesperson said.

Visser has written to Bishop outlining her concerns, saying the marina should instead go through the standard Resource Management Act (RMA) process so community views can be properly considered.

Her stance aligns with Far North Mayor Moko Tepania, who recently said the RMA allows people to have their say.

Visser said the fast-track application “underplayed” the long-term and irreversible environmental changes that would severely affect orcas and dolphins.

She also challenged the application’s claim that the marina would not adversely alter marine mammal habitats.

Waipiro Bay marina could not be viewed in isolation from other coastal developments across NZ, she said.

“People think of it like it’s just a single marina, but that’s not the case.”

Visser said orcas travelled 100–150 km a day along the coastline.

“They live as long as humans do. Think about how much coastal development we’ve seen in our lifetimes, and you’ll understand what orca are facing. There’s a cumulative impact.”

Visser said the proposed Waipiro Bay marina would permanently destroy a nationally important area for NZ’s fewer than 200 orca, which are ranked as “nationally critical” — the Government’s highest threat level.

She said orca needed relatively undeveloped places to rest, socialise, raise young and feed.

Developers are seeking the option of fast-track consenting to develop a $100 million-plus marina to the left of the yachts moored in the foreground Waipiro Bay.

Waipiro Bay was one of those key places, making it significant in an increasingly crowded marine environment.

Visser said the wider Bay of Islands, including Waipiro Bay, was declared a marine mammal sanctuary in November 2021.

The sanctuary restricts human and boating interaction within 300 metres of marine mammals.

Visser said the marina’s public boat ramp would dramatically increase vessel traffic in Waipiro Bay and surrounding areas, raising the risk of harmful boat interactions including boat strike which she had already documented in the Bay of Islands.

Dr Ingrid Visser's decades of work looking out for orcas was recognised with a Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year Award in 2024

However, the developers’ spokesperson said orca pods successfully navigated Whangārei Harbour’s Marsden Cove marina, another Hopper development. Orca often hunted stingray there, offering onlookers memorable experiences.

“Their presence and co-habitation is something we value,” the spokesperson said.

The developers reiterated that Waipiro Bay marina was designed to be functional and beneficial to the local community and economy.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.