The graphic just released showing the marina plan was prepared by Shorewise Engineering Consultants.

That shows marina car parking, boat ramp parking, a public boat ramp, marina retail facilities and berths from 15m closest to the shore, to 18m, 20m, 22m and 35m.

Hapū Ngāti Kuta and Te Patu Keha have launched a campaign to stop a proposed 250-berth marina plan for Waipiro Bay, Russell, going through the Government’s Fast Track consenting process.

The biggest berths are planned to be 50m long and furthest from the shore, indicated in deep red on the plan.

The fast-track referral application document for the marina was dated March 19.

It was released to the Herald by an opponent of the proposal.

Brown and the ministry both refused to provide the Herald with a copy.

The project is located predominantly within the coastal marine area and accessed via the property at 285 Manawaora Rd, controlled by an entity related to the applicant. That is Heatley’s Omarino waterfront luxury housing estate.

The application from Azuma and Hoppers outlined plans including:

Formation of road access, including upgrading 285 Manawaora Rd entrance road to provide for construction traffic;

Limited clearance of mangroves in the inter-tidal area;

Dredging the western part of Waipiro Bay to provide sufficient navigation depth or draught;

Reclamation to provide for parking and services;

Disposal of excess dredged material not used for reclamation to approved disposal sites elsewhere in the Bay of Islands;

Formation of parking and a proposed boat ramp;

Installation of piles and marina piers;

Construction of buildings suitable to accommodate retail and hospitality facilities;

Landscaping around the periphery of the site and within the parking areas;

Provision of associated services including fuel, water supply, power.

“The Waipiro Marina has been assessed to have a total economic impact of $177.9m to $218.8m in value-added GDP and support approximately 137 to 148 full time equivalent jobs over a 30 year period,” the application said.

Bay of Islands hapū and community members opposed to the Waipiro Bay Marina plan going to fast track consent took their opposition to the Far North District Council chambers.

Mike Dinsdale of the Northern Advocate reported on May 8 that Ngāti Kuta and Te Patu Keha want the application to go through the Resource Management Act process to enable the community to have input.

The fast-track process allows only 20 working days for submissions.

The hapū and wider community members asked a full meeting of the Far North District Council to make a submission supporting their plea that the application be declined.

However, Tepania said there was not enough time to get a formal motion of support to the full council before the deadline, as that would require a comprehensive look at the issue.

The Azuma/Hopper application said significant environmental benefits of the marina would be:

Reduction of demand for swing moorings and ad-hoc anchorage in the wider Bay of Islands;

The creation of new marine environments;

Improved ability to monitor and manage international and domestic boats carrying foreign invasive species.

Affected parties listed by the applicants were:

Northland Regional Council;

Far North District Council;

Department of Conservation;

Ministry for Primary Industries;

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga;

MACA Act claimant groups;

Local hapū Ngati Kuta;

Local hapū Patukeha;

Iwi Ngapuhi;

Northland Inc;

NZ Marina Operators Association;

Local MP Grant McCallum;

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana;

Regional Harbourmaster;

Immediate neighbour Cobblers Point;

Immediate neighbour Omarino Residents Association Inc.

The marina and boat ramp would be of benefit to recreational and local small-scale fishing operations and better enable customary fishing rights to be exercised, the application said.

The eastern Bay of Islands was identified as an area of rural deprivation.

“Aside from expanded opportunities for direct employment in the construction and operation of the marina, there will be opportunities to grow small to medium locally based businesses in the tourism and services sectors that will derive downstream benefits from the location of the marina,” the fast-track application said.

It cited “positive engagement” with iwi and hapū.

“The applicant acknowledges the need to consult closely with iwi/hapū to ensure that the project recognises and responds to cultural issues, such that cultural effects are appropriately avoided or otherwise managed,” it said.

One opponent said more than 1000 signatures had been collected opposing the plan.

Public hui by opponents planned for 1pm this Sunday, May 18, at Kororāreka Marae, Kororāreka/Russell.

