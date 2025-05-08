Advertisement
Far North mayor supports hapū opposed to fast-tracking of marina plan

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Bay of Islands hapū and community members opposed to a 250-berth marina near Russell going through the fast-process make their feelings known outside Thursday’s Far North District Council meeting.

Bay of Islands hapū fighting to stop a plan for a 250-berth marina near Russell going through the fast-track consenting process have won support from Far North Mayor Moko Tepania.

Ngāti Kuta and Te Patu Keha want the application by Azuma Property and Hopper Developments for a marina in Waipiro Bay to go through the Resource Management Act (RMA) process to enable the community to have input.

The fast-track process allows only 20 working days for submissions. The hapū and wider community members asked a full meeting of the Far North District Council today to make a submission supporting their plea that the application be declined.

However, Tepania said there was not enough time to get a formal motion of support to the full council before the deadline, as that would require a comprehensive look at the issue.

Te Patu Keha kaikorero (spokeswoman) Lamorna Ahitapu-Rogers speaks at Thursday’s Far North District Council meeting, asking the council to support opposition to a marina going through the fast-track consent process.
However, he said he would write a letter in support of the hapū and wider community members to be part of their submission, and he would invite other councillors to sign it.

Tepania said the council had written a submission opposing the fast-track legislation, and he fully supported the hapū and community opposition to the marina plan going through the process.

He said it was important that it went through the RMA process so people could have their say.

A large crowd filled the council chambers for the matter, and they cheered the mayor’s promise and his wider support.

Bay of Islands hapū and community members opposed to the fast-tracking of the Waipiro Bay Marina plan took their opposition to the Far North District Council chambers on Thursday.
During the presentation to the council, Te Patu Keha kaikorero (spokeswoman) Lamorna Ahitapu-Rogers outlined the potential destruction to the moana that the marina would cause if it were allowed to go through without a proper RMA process.

If it went ahead without any iwi, hapū or community input, it would take away their rights to have a say in what was happening in their area, she said.

The potential destruction to the moana, which was already facing a huge threat from the exotic seaweed caulerpa, was enormous, and the effects would be irreversible.

Allowing the marina would just bring more boats into the bay, carrying more caulerpa to spread around, she said.

Ahitapu-Rogers and other speakers highlighted their centuries-long connection to the area and how it was the food basket for many. They contended that this rich food source would be at risk, and that the marina would effectively “privatise the seabed”.

The nine-hectare coastal marina development at Waipiro would include public boat-launching facilities, trailer parking and shops.

Hopper Development managing director Leigh Hopper said earlier that the project would create economic opportunities for the region.

Jane Hindle, the Russell representative on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, speaks against the fast-tracking of approval for the Waipiro Bay Marina plan.
“There are economic opportunities that can come from this - local jobs, local investment, better amenities and services,” he said.

“Clearly, we want local people to have first bite at jobs and investment opportunities.”

Hopper said the effects on the marine environment would be controlled and managed.

