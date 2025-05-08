However, he said he would write a letter in support of the hapū and wider community members to be part of their submission, and he would invite other councillors to sign it.

Tepania said the council had written a submission opposing the fast-track legislation, and he fully supported the hapū and community opposition to the marina plan going through the process.

He said it was important that it went through the RMA process so people could have their say.

A large crowd filled the council chambers for the matter, and they cheered the mayor’s promise and his wider support.

Bay of Islands hapū and community members opposed to the fast-tracking of the Waipiro Bay Marina plan took their opposition to the Far North District Council chambers on Thursday.

During the presentation to the council, Te Patu Keha kaikorero (spokeswoman) Lamorna Ahitapu-Rogers outlined the potential destruction to the moana that the marina would cause if it were allowed to go through without a proper RMA process.

If it went ahead without any iwi, hapū or community input, it would take away their rights to have a say in what was happening in their area, she said.

The potential destruction to the moana, which was already facing a huge threat from the exotic seaweed caulerpa, was enormous, and the effects would be irreversible.

Allowing the marina would just bring more boats into the bay, carrying more caulerpa to spread around, she said.

Ahitapu-Rogers and other speakers highlighted their centuries-long connection to the area and how it was the food basket for many. They contended that this rich food source would be at risk, and that the marina would effectively “privatise the seabed”.

The nine-hectare coastal marina development at Waipiro would include public boat-launching facilities, trailer parking and shops.

Hopper Development managing director Leigh Hopper said earlier that the project would create economic opportunities for the region.

Jane Hindle, the Russell representative on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, speaks against the fast-tracking of approval for the Waipiro Bay Marina plan.

“There are economic opportunities that can come from this - local jobs, local investment, better amenities and services,” he said.

“Clearly, we want local people to have first bite at jobs and investment opportunities.”

Hopper said the effects on the marine environment would be controlled and managed.