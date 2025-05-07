“The Government always faces difficult choices about what to fund and I cannot discuss Budget ahead of its release later this month,” Hoggard said.
Exotic caulerpa has been described by independent scientific experts as the country’s most serious marine biosecurity invasion in a lifetime.
Northland-based Conquer Caulerpa Trust chair Verdon Kelliher said the situation was desperate and the Government wasn‘t doing enough to remedy the issue.
“We’re talking about major impacts.
“Without immediate, co-ordinated action, our fishing grounds, tourism industry and cultural heritage face unprecedented damage.”
The caulerpa threat area stretches along 1500km of coastline from Cape Rēinga to East Cape, including the ‘golden triangle’ economic powerhouse of Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, as well as Northland.
It has spread to more than 90 locations from the Bay of Islands to the Mercury Islands, off the upper Coromandel Peninsula.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tam washed more than 500 tonnes of caulerpa ashore in thick carpets in the Bay of Islands’ Omākiwi Cove and adjacent Whiorau Bay over Easter.
The consortium’s business case, by consultants Martin Jenkins and based on the NZIER economic analysis, was developed over four months by Hauraki Gulf-based Pou Rāhui iwi (Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Hei, Ngāti Tamaterā and Ngā Tai ki Tāmaki).
It included financial and/or other input from marine scientists, Northland Regional Council, Auckland Council, Waikato Regional Council, Thames-Coromandel District Council, Hauraki District Council and DoC, plus affected industries.
Hoggard met Pou Rāhui iwi and councils behind the business case in March.
He said the meeting had been “very useful” and asked officials to consider the business case and provide advice to him “in due course”.
Pou Rāhui iwi spokesperson Herearoha Skipper said the cost of the Government not taking appropriate action outweighed the cost of doing so.
“The arrival of caulerpa represents an unprecedented threat to our marine environment,” Skipper said.
“We are deeply concerned about the lack of a comprehensive approach to fighting this seaweed species and its potentially devastating impact.”
Sightings of caulerpa have now been reported outside this anchoring ban area including Russell’s Kororarēka Bay, about 10km by boat from Omākiwi Cove.
It’s also been reported at Long Beach (Oneroa) and Tāpeka Point.
“And it’s highly likely that additional beaches are affected but remain unreported,” Kelliher said.
Hoggard said the caulerpa that had been shown globally to create dense monocultures were different species from those causing issues in NZ – where there was no clear evidence the marine pest was overgrowing seagrass.