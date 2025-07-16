Several vehicles of interest, wanted in connection to Saturday night’s offending, were promptly impounded.
Shotgun casings were found inside one vehicle, prompting further police action, he said.
“Several search warrants were executed as a result of this, including one Kaitāia address where three rifles, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle were located,” Srhoj said.
“Cannabis was also seized from the address, which resulted in a 34-year-old man being charged.”
The Kaitāia mill worker faces five charges of unlawful possession of a firearm – including an SKS rifle, three .22 rifles and a shotgun – and two charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.
Court documents say the man did not have a firearms licence.
He was also charged with possession for supply of cannabis, possession of a methamphetamine pipe, failing to give blood and failing to assist in a search.
He appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Wednesday.
Srhoj said inquiries will continue into Saturday’s events with a view to hold further offending to account.
“There is a way to respectfully grieve the loss of someone, and that does not include putting the wider public’s safety at risk,” he said.
Srhoj praised the Far North police for being visible and holding a well-planned operation.
“We have had a range of staff involved from our public safety team, road policing, investigations as well as [the] Gang Disruption Unit.”
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.