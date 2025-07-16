Police allegedly uncovered a cache of five rifles after monitoring gang movements in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Cache of guns allegedly uncovered by police after gang tangi near Kaitāia

Police allegedly uncovered a cache of guns at a Kaitāia house after monitoring movements of gang members in the Far North in the last week.

The incidents came after the death of Ngaiwa Miru, a patched Crips member, who died in a car crash on Kaitāia’s Allen Bell Drive on Friday.

On Saturday night, there were reports of poor driver behaviour – including a large procession past the crash site – and a firearm being fired into the air from a vehicle.

On Tuesday, the day of Miru’s tangi at Kareponia Marae, police had a large presence to monitor gang movements.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj said numerous police checkpoints were held after the tangi.