Emergency services were called to a crash on Allen Bell Drive in Kaitāia early on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person who died in a Far North crash last week as Ngaiwa Miru.

The 27-year-old, of Kaitāia, died on Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Allen Bell Drive, in Kaitāia.

“Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time,” police said.

Emergency services were called about 2.10am to the crash.

Miru was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.