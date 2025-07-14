Advertisement
Kaitāia fatal crash: Victim named as Ngaiwa Miru

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Emergency services were called to a crash on Allen Bell Drive in Kaitāia early on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person who died in a Far North crash last week as Ngaiwa Miru.

The 27-year-old, of Kaitāia, died on Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Allen Bell Drive, in Kaitāia.

“Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time,” police said.

