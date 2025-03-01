Caulerpa has been found in nine different locations in the upper North Island since being discovered on Aotea Great Barrier Island in July 2021. Photo / NIWA
The invasive seaweed caulerpa has been found in six new locations in a Northland tourist hotspot.
The discovery was made the same week the Government announced more than $6 million toward developing world-first industrial-scale technology to fight the seaweed.
Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said big strides were being taken with the $6.2 million development of the new technology at Omākiwi Cove and $3.8 million for other technology at two other New Zealand locations to control the invasive exotic seaweed.
Hoggard said funding was based on earlier project success.
“At present we’re capable of harvesting 30 tonnes of caulerpa a day,” he said.
“We’re hoping to be able to expand that to 600 tonnes a day. That quantity’s about the same in volume as a typical three-bedroom house.”
One of the biggest challenges would be working through how to deal with the increased quantity of caulerpa brought up on to the vessel in the new regime, Crawford said.
NRC would continue linking with Ōpua-based marine contractor Johnson Bros, which had been working with the council and local mana whenua partners Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha hapū to remove exotic caulerpa in Omākiwi Cove.
The new tool called a “submersible dredge planer” would operate remotely on the seafloor and aimed to remove exotic caulerpa in a single pass.
It would be part of a new larger system including the remotely operated planer, upsized dredge head, pumping arrangements, GPS position system, dredge spoil processing plant and disposal system.
Crawford said the new technology was eradicating caulerpa on soft sandy seafloor.
Other work to control it on surrounding rocky areas along shorelines also needed developing.
NRC will also be supporting two other $3.2 million Government-funded projects – developing an ultraviolet light irradiation tool to kill the pest seaweed and a chlorine treatment chamber that will hover over the seabed.
Exotic caulerpa has been found in nine different locations in the upper North Island since being discovered on Aotea Great Barrier Island in July 2021.
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.