Nearly 70 entrepreneurs with new businesses or business ideas signed up to this year’s The Pick, taking part in an eight-week journey learning how to refine their ideas and take them to market.

From there, 28 businesses entered the competition and six finalists were chosen to pitch their concepts in a Dragon’s Den-style finals night on July 10.

McInnes said Keys ticked all the boxes with MAED Innovations: a smartphone-integrated AED with the potential to save lives both in New Zealand and internationally.

The first runner-up was awarded to Shane Stewart of Stewart Piping for his innovative bagpipe chanter.

Second runner-up was awarded to Helen Horrocks of Girls Got Game, a coaching programme to encourage female confidence in boating.

Frank Manifold also received a Highly Commended award for his natural anti-fouling system for watercraft.

Keys said joining The Pick not only helped her learn more about running a business but has given her many opportunities for MEAD Innovations.

The Pick 2025 finalists were Frank Manifold, Shane Stewart, winner Georgia Keys, Helen Horrocks, Jess and David Croft, and Jodeci Jusharna, with facilitator Tania McInnes.

The Paihia mother-of-five is a first responder with Hato Hone St John and was inspired to buy an AED after attending an incident where a young woman died from cardiac arrest.

However, when Keys started researching, she found AEDs cost thousands of dollars, putting them out of reach for most people.

She designed a mobile AED device, no bigger than a power bank, to cost around $400 to $500. The first prototype is now being developed by the University of Canterbury.

“The whole point is to create a device that everyone can afford to have in their vehicles,” she said.

Keys said she is now seeking investors and hopes to sell MEAD to 5% of all smartphone users in New Zealand, Australia and the US.

Potential investors can contact her on maed.innovations@outlook.co.nz for more information.

Her prize package from The Pick includes growth adviser support from Northland Inc, registration of her business with New Zealand Companies Office and other sponsorship.

This year’s The Pick was delivered in partnership with NorthChamber, MSD and Whāriki - Māori Business Network Aotearoa, with more than 60% of participants identifying as Māori.

The Pick 2025 Pitch Night on July 10 was held at Whangārei District Council’s Te Iwitahi building and attended by more than 70 people.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.