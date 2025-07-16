Advertisement
Updated

On The Up: Northland mobile AED business named The Pick 2025 winner

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Overall winner of The Pick 2025, Georgia Keys, receives The Pick trophy from judge Lindsay Faithfull, managing director of McKay.

An internationally unique business set to offer portable, affordable AEDs has been picked as Northland’s best up-and-coming business.

Georgia Keys from MAED Innovations was the overall winner of The Pick 2025, a business ideas competition run by Northland Inc.

Facilitator Tania McInnes said Keys was really impressive among a diverse

