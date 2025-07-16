Overall winner of The Pick 2025, Georgia Keys, receives The Pick trophy from judge Lindsay Faithfull, managing director of McKay.
An internationally unique business set to offer portable, affordable AEDs has been picked as Northland’s best up-and-coming business.
Georgia Keys from MAED Innovations was the overall winner of The Pick 2025, a business ideas competition run by Northland Inc.
Facilitator Tania McInnes said Keys was really impressive among a diverseand high-calibre field.
An AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) is a device that gives a safe electric shock to a person suffering a sudden cardiac arrest, aiming to stop the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm. Statistics show AEDs increase the chance of survival by 44%.