A Kaitāia businesswoman who got started thanks to Northland business development programme The Pick is urging other budding entrepreneurs to get their pitch in to this year’s programme.

The Pick, a free business development programme, will close for applications on February 18 and previous The Pick participant, Donna Tyler, said the programme provided invaluable advice for her natural, handmade products business MadonHerbs, which is based near Kaitāia.

“I did this in 2022, it was the most amazing time, we had such guest speakers who talked about how to survive and thrive in business. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to move their business forward. And it’s free. Truly it was the best business decision I ever made”, Tyler said.

MadonHerbs is a small family company based in the Far North that produces a range of natural handmade products.

Tyler is a degree qualified medical herbalist who uses natural herbs and ingredients, which are either wild gathered, naturally cultivated on her land or sourced from the best quality producers.

Founded by regional development agency Northland Inc in 2017, The Pick encourages individuals and businesses who want to explore a business idea or new product/service, to test and develop it into a business model.

Delivered in partnership with Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau, McKay and Ministry of Social Development in 2024, The Pick provides a supportive platform for business ideas to be developed, programme facilitator Jesse Henderson says.

“I think The Pick 24 will be the best yet. The partners, sponsors and speakers we’ve lined up are top notch, we’ll have business A listers who come from around Tai Tokerau – and from all walks of life – dropping into workshops to join the kōrero.

“And after seven years, our startup support network includes investors, CEOs, CFOs, senior business operators, and more. It’s a fantastic platform to kickstart or explore an idea for new products and services.”

Throughout the 10-week programme participants work on their ideas, with a time commitment of one to three hours each week, online or in person. Finalists are selected to present their concepts in front of a panel of Tai Tokerau business leaders, during a pitch event, and the overall winner receives a tailored business support package to help grow their business idea into reality.

“During the programme we cover the fundamentals to test and develop the business ideas, including money management, sales and marketing, digital systems, and intellectual property law to understand what will drive each idea forward. With guest speakers from local successful startups, and established businesses, we’ll provide participants with the support they need to work out how they can develop their business idea into a success,” Henderson said.

The Pick will run from late February, with workshops held in person and online across eight weeks before finalists are selected to prepare for pitch night.

All relevant information cam be found at www.thepick.co.nz.



