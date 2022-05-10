The Pick'22 winner Emily Kingi-Hepi with Northland Inc growth adviser David Templeton and Te Pai Roa Tika CEO Jodi Hayward.

OPINION

Last Wednesday I was lucky enough to sit on a panel of Northland business experts as a part of The Pick'22 Pitch Night.

It was the culmination of a 10-week business ideas competition where participants learn how to build and refine a business plan to support a business idea that they're passionate about.

On the Pitch Night, the five finalists from the programme presented their idea and business plan to a panel of 20 business experts from a wide range of disciplines, in a Dragons' Den-style event where judges were able to ask questions, offer support and help provide the participants with contacts or networking opportunities that could help them make their business ideas a reality.

In my role as a growth adviser for Northland Inc, I work closely with regional businesses to help them connect the dots towards growth.

I work with a wide range of businesses across Northland, everything from toy design and manufacturing through to construction and the local food and beverage sector, which I also thoroughly enjoy partaking in in my spare time.

Despite the number of businesses that I've worked alongside over the years, I still find it neat supporting motivated individuals and seeing their businesses start on a trajectory towards growth.

Northland Inc growth adviser David Templeton.

On The Pick'22 Pitch Night, two overall winners were chosen, but the quality of the ideas and presentations from all participants was really outstanding. Ideas ranged from technology-based service providers to sustainable cleaning products and healthy, Northland-made alternatives to sugary drinks.

The two winners were PreHome, an inspirational business aiming to help whānau into home ownership in the Far North, and Rongoa Wai Māori, a great-tasting electrolyte drink that reduces waste and aims to boost health outcomes for Northland communities. Regardless of whether the participants won or not, it was neat to see such strong business ideas continuing to come through from passionate Northlanders, with a common theme of improving the region we all live in.

Sitting on the panel at The Pick'22 Pitch Night, I was struck by how many people had come to support the finalists at the event.

As well as the finalists' own support people, there was a strong turnout from some of The Pick programme partners; Northland Inc, Callaghan Innovation, Whāriki and Te Pai Roa Tika.

The panel of experts included leaders from the likes of NorthChamber, BNZ and Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park. Collectively, everyone at the event was there to help and support the participants, and it was neat to see many take the opportunity to network and offer contacts that could help build momentum towards making the business ideas a reality.

It was a pleasure to be in a room filled with such passionate people, and see our region's business leaders helping to lift up those who could be leaders themselves in the future.

The Pick'22 is a great example of the strength of Northland's business community and the passionate people who work within it.

David Templeton is a business growth adviser for the Northland regional economic development agency Northland Inc.