Northern Advocate

Stage two of Whangārei's award-winning Hihiaua Cultural Centre to go ahead after council sale

5 minutes to read
Hihiaua Cultural Centre Trust member Janet Hetaraka and chairman Ryan Welsh with one of the two buildings - the former A'Fare building - bought from Whangārei District Council for $1. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Stage two of Whangārei's Hihiaua Cultural Centre is set to begin with the trust behind the award-winning centre buying two buildings from Whangārei District Council to enable its expansion plans to progress.

The trust, which

