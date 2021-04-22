Vision of Northland businesses and organisations praised by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash with Whangārei MP Emily Henderson and Ryan Welsh, Chairman of the Hihiaua Cultural Centre trust. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has applauded the visions of the Northland businesses and organisations that he says will futureproof the region.

Nash, also the Minister for Regional Economic Development and Forestry, made the comments on a whirlwind tour to Northport, Northpine – a sawmill and timber manufacturing site, Whangārei's Hihiaua Cultural Centre and Hundertwasser Art Centre, plus a meet-and-greet at the Whangārei District and Northland Regional councils yesterday.

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson organised the day trip, which she accompanied Nash on, as a way of showcasing the region's dedication and innovation related to the Minister's portfolios.

The Advocate caught up with Nash halfway through his tour at the award-winning Hihiaua Cultural Centre, where he learned about the community-centric venue's beginnings, destinations and successes.

"The centre is amazing. This is community at its best, bringing everyone together in a space they can call their own," Nash said. "Of the three places I've visited so far, they are places that have a vision. They started with a vision of where they wanted to be and have worked really hard to get there and supported that."

Nash commended the "fantastic-looking" Māori education and exhibition centre's completed stage one as he declared it was exactly what was needed in the district.

The $4.7m rebuild - stage one of the Māori cultural showcase - entailed the renovation of an existing workshop and construction of a waka shelter and launching gantry into the Waiarohia River.

Last year, the centre won the John Scott Award for Public Architecture - the country's premier award for public architecture – as well as the Public Architecture Award at the New Zealand Architecture Awards.

Hihiaua Cultural Centre Trust chairman Ryan Welsh felt very encouraged by Nash's visit as the centre looked ahead to stage two of its development.

"He was very engaged with what was going on here and understood the community-centric view that the centre uses," Welsh said.

Te Warahi Hetaraka meets Tourism Minister Stuart Nash at Hihiaua Cultural Centre. Photo / Tania Whyte

Welsh said they had secured $8m of funding for stage two but needed to raise an additional $8m to complete an iconic building with an auditorium featuring an outdoor/indoor performance stage surrounded by a thoughtfully landscaped green space.



"Our focus continues to be community first, which has given us that solid foundation we are able to build on."

Nash's support for the centre had joined the chorus on community support, Welsh said.



"We've had the ability to understand the demographic and what is needed for the demographic of Northland, which is largely for our youth. We've had no detractors, just support from our community."

Nash also heaped praise on Northport's vision, which he said was a great example of how the country's infrastructure could be futureproofed.

Northport had looked to expand its deep water cargo gateway to the size its growth vision calls for.

The Marsden Point port, a joint venture between Port of Tauranga and Marsden Maritime Holdings, said it was to start formal consultation with the Northland community and other stakeholders as part of the consenting process.

The consents will provide for a new shipyard and floating drydock.