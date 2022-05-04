Community, Kaipara District Council members and contractors at Rangitane Hall on Monday to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of Pouto Rd sealing. Also there was Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime.

It's only 10km, but the largest road sealing project in Northland for a decade has been completed and blessed.

On Monday, Phase 1 of the Pouto Rd sealing officially opened.

Community, Kaipara District Council members and contractors met at the Rangitane Hall to celebrate the sealing, and the start of safer journeys for the Pouto community.

Part of the Kaipara Kickstart programme, the 10km of new road is the largest sealing project in Northland in 10 years. It was made possible with a $5.05 million Provincial Growth Fund grant from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

The road leads to Pouto Point, famous for its picturesque lighthouse and soon to be even more famous for its wharf, another Kaipara Kickstart project, that is expected to be built by the end of the year. The wharf will enable valuable water transport links to Auckland and increase potential for economic development in the area.

The road is also used for forestry, farming, the Pouto community and school. Tamariki from Pouto School played a starring role in the celebrations, singing waiata in support of each of the speakers at the blessing on Monday.

The celebration was attended by Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, who recognised what the roading meant for the safety of businesses and community down the peninsula and was glad to have achieved a good outcome. However, she acknowledged that further funding was still needed to improve the safety of the remaining 11km of unsealed road.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith said it was a momentous day for the people of Pouto, who have needed to have this road sealed for many years.

"I was at Otamatea Marae in February 2019 when the funding was first announced. People were literally dancing for joy," Smith said.

Matua Ben Hita, Colin French and Rangi Mitchelson spoke on behalf of iwi. They highlighted the difference the road would make for businesses and the community and the safety of the children, who represent the future of Pouto. They were very happy with what had been achieved so far, and called out the excellent work the roading contractors, Ventia, had done.

Part of the newly-sealed Pouto Rd, south of Dargaville.

A total of $8.18 million was announced in February 2019 to seal Pouto Rd as part of Kaipara Kickstart. The work was to be split into two phases; $5.05 million to seal 10 kilometres of Phase 1 and $3.13 million to seal 11 kilometres in Phase 2.

KDC has completed the design of Phase 2 – running from Ari Ari Rd down to Pouto Point, but the PGF grant was not enough to complete the sealing. A further $630,000 funding was provided by Waka Kotahi and $857,000 was provided by the council to complete Phase 1 sealing. KDC will also contribute $500,000 for a second coat of seal in a year.

Ripia Marae agreed to further quarrying of Motu Wheteki to provide metal for the road, which was acknowledged during celebrations. This meant metal did not need to be brought in from outside Pouto Peninsula and helped make the project more cost efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Metal from the quarry has a slight pink tinge and locals were loving the novelty of their new, perfect, pink road.

Phase 2 remains 'shovel ready' for further funding opportunities in the future.